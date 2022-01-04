National Guard assignments announced for Georgia's hospitals

Here are the details

ATLANTA — Members of the Georgia National Guard have been assigned to the state's hospital sites and COVID testing sites based on "high-need areas" impacted by an influx in COVID patients.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced last week that about 200 troops would be deployed starting Jan. 3 to help statewide. Kemp said last week he expects to fully fill troop assignments by Jan. 18.

"I just wanted to reassure my fellow Georgians, we've gotten through this before, we'll absolutely do it again," Gov. Kemp said at a press conference last week.

"After hearing from public health experts and hospital leadership, the state has identified these assignments and communicated these needs to the Georgia National Guard," Kemp's Office wrote in a release:

Ninety-six personnel will be assigned to support 16 Department Public of Health testing sites across seven districts and assist with department warehouses.

One hundred and two personnel will be assigned to support 11 hospital facilities.

These are the Department of Public Health Districts that will receive help based upon need:

North Health District

Cobb & Douglas Health District

Fulton Health District

Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale (GNR) Health District

DeKalb Health District

East Central Health District

West Central Health District

These are the hospital systems that have also been assigned troops.

Grady Health System

Piedmont Atlanta

Wellstar

Piedmont Henry

Upson Regional Medical Center Thomaston

Northeast Georgia Medical Center

Atrium Health Navicent

Phoebe Putney Albany

Houston Medical Center

University Health Care System

Tanner Health System