As demand increases, expect metro Atlanta gas prices to do the same

Prices at the pump are still nearly $1 cheaper per gallon than they were at this time last year.

ATLANTA — Gas prices in the metro Atlanta area have been at some of the lowest levels in years, however, as stay-at-home restrictions ease, you can expect to see them begin to creep back up, according to AAA.

Prices at the pump are still nearly $1 cheaper per gallon than they were at this time last year.

“Pump prices are fluctuating throughout the country as demand increases and gasoline stocks decrease,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA. “The boost in demand continues to push pump prices up around the country, as more states re-open businesses.”

Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $1.66 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 2 cents more than a week ago and 2 cents less than last month.

They said 40 states still have averages of $2 or less per gallon.

Memorial Day weekend, signaling the unofficial start of summer, is usually a busy travel weekend, but as expected, this year will be quite different.

“Last year, 43 million Americans traveled for Memorial Day Weekend – the second-highest travel volume on record since AAA began tracking holiday travel volumes in 2000,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “With social distancing guidelines still in practice, this holiday weekend’s travel volume is likely to set a record low.”

In fact, for the first time in 20 years, AAA will not issue a Memorial Day travel forecast, as the accuracy of the economic data used to create the forecast has been undermined by COVID-19, they said.