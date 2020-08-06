Georgia Aquarium announces reopening date following coronavirus shutdown

Guests will require a timed ticket, with three separate time blocks each day.

ATLANTA — The baby beluga whale is ready to meet the world. The Georgia Aquarium announced it will soon reopen after being closed for nearly three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting June 13, members will have the opportunity to visit the aquarium and on June 15, it will open to the general public.

The Aquarium established time blocks with limited capacity, new cleaning and sanitization protocols, and updated processes to ensure they are operating in accordance with the advice of the state and federal governments and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), they said.

Guests will require a timed ticket, with three separate time blocks each day (9 a.m.-12 p.m.; 1 p.m.-4 p.m.; 5 p.m.-8 p.m.).

"The capacity will be restricted to a number lower than the CDC recommendation for occupancy and will allow guests to visit the Aquarium while staying an appropriate distance from other guests," they said in a news release.

The Aquarium will be cleaned, and all guest areas sanitized before and after each time block with hospital grade disinfectant, they said.

All Georgia Aquarium staff and guests will go through a contactless temperature scan prior to entering the building. While the staff will be required to wear masks, they are encouraging guests to do the same.