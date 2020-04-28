Georgia awards $21 million in digital learning grants | Here's what Atlanta area districts got

The grants are to 'help districts shore up their digital/distance learning infrastructure in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.'

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Education announced more than $21.5 million in digital learning grants to 55 school districts around the state on Tuesday.

"The grants are intended to help districts shore up their digital/distance learning infrastructure in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic," a release said. "Districts’ plans for the funds include purchasing digital devices (laptops, Chromebooks, or tablets) for students and teachers, providing training for teachers on distance learning, purchasing distance learning software, and installing mobile hotspots on buses or providing MiFi hotspots to students."

The funds were described as federal school improvement funds. Any district with schools classified as needing "Comprehensive Support & Improvement" or "Targeted Support & Improvement" were eligible to receive funds.

“The ‘digital divide’ in Georgia is not a new issue, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made it even more apparent,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said in a release. “School districts have done incredible work during the COVID-19 school closures and have been hard-working, creative, and thoughtful with the resources they have. But there is still a need for better digital learning infrastructure within our state, particularly in rural and underserved communities. These funds will help districts strengthen their digital learning capacity, extend summer learning opportunities, and ensure no student is left unconnected.”

According to the release, school districts can use the funds until Sept. 30, 2021.

Here is what Atlanta area districts received. For a full statewide list, see here or the bottom of the page.

Atlanta Public Schools: $2.2 million for "equitable access to devices in identified schools." (Those schools are available in the document at the bottom of the page.)

