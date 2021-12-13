Georgia infant the youngest to die of COVID-related causes in the state

The baby's death was reported out of Houston County, and health officials said he did have a chronic condition.

ATLANTA — The first child under the age of 1 in Georgia to die from COVID-related causes has been reported by the Department of Public Health.

The baby's death was reported out of Houston County. Health officials said the boy did have a chronic underlying condition, but have not released any additional details.

Before Monday, there were 23 deaths among children under the age of 18 across the state.

In total there have been 25,973 deaths due to COVID in Georgia.