Georgia to streamline converting unemployment claims from employer-filed to individual-filed

Viewers had said they were in a Catch-22 in which they couldn't file on their own behalf after they were on employer-filed benefits.

ATLANTA — The state Department of Labor announced Thursday it was initiating a program to convert unemployment claims from employer-filed to individual claims if you get laid off.

11Alive had heard from viewers who said they were on employer-filed benefits when they were furloughed, but had difficulty filing on their own behalf after they were fully laid off.

The Department of Labor says that issue will now be fixable.

"This new process will allow employees who are permanently terminated the opportunity to continue receiving benefits without interruption," a release said.

GDOL Commissioner Mark Butler said the program would "allow employees who have been permanently laid off the opportunity to instantly convert their claim to an individual one ensuring continued benefits without having to refile their claim.”

A release from GDOL said that in the past, if an employee was permanently laid off they had to refile their own individual claim. With over 800,000 valid claims processed, that process can now take more than 30 days, according to the state.

"With this new program, this conversion will be made immediately without the employee having to refile the claim," a release said. "The Claims Conversion Program will outline the steps for employees working reduced hours, permanent layoffs, employee refusals to return to work, severance packages, and other employment challenges."

