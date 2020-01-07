Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 1

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,827 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/18-7/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/4-6/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.57.

in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/18-7/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/4-6/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.57. There have been 84,237 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,666.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 727.36.

in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,666.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 727.36. There have been 11,275 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 115.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.43.

in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 115.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.43. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 30, there were 1,459 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

County - Cases - Deaths:

Gwinnett 8362 173

Fulton 7277 314

DeKalb 5959 173

Cobb 5081 245

Non-Georgia Resident 4648 48

Hall 3252 60

Unknown 2395 2

Clayton 2002 79

Dougherty 1914 155

Muscogee 1741 49

Troup 1464 34

Chatham 1379 37

Cherokee 1348 43

Henry 1243 33

Lowndes 1237 12

Whitfield 1152 10

Richmond 1012 49

Colquitt 992 18

Douglas 971 36

Bibb 922 40

Forsyth 851 15

Glynn 839 6

Tift 754 26

Carroll 730 39

Bartow 714 42

Habersham 699 35

Coweta 684 16

Houston 652 24

Paulding 627 15

Newton 616 11

Clarke 574 15

Coffee 564 17

Sumter 557 50

Floyd 539 15

Barrow 532 25

Baldwin 517 34

Columbia 505 9

Rockdale 471 11

Thomas 459 32

Mitchell 451 38

Ware 448 15

Spalding 425 32

Walton 417 28

Chattahoochee 413 0

Gordon 399 18

Bulloch 391 4

Jackson 390 10

Lee 390 22

Upson 363 43

Fayette 346 19

Harris 336 9

Walker 325 11

Worth 317 22

Catoosa 314 8

Butts 276 33

Crisp 274 12

Early 264 31

Appling 260 14

Toombs 254 5

Decatur 253 8

Bacon 244 4

Stephens 234 6

Terrell 227 27

Murray 222 2

Hancock 217 32

Dooly 209 12

Grady 208 4

Polk 208 2

Randolph 200 25

Franklin 197 1

Gilmer 189 2

Meriwether 187 3

Echols 185 0

Laurens 177 1

Turner 177 16

Pierce 174 5

Ben Hill 168 1

Monroe 165 17

Calhoun 163 5

Oconee 159 10

Brooks 158 11

Putnam 157 12

Atkinson 152 2

Effingham 148 1

Cook 147 1

Burke 146 7

Dawson 144 3

White 143 4

Tattnall 141 0

Lumpkin 140 3

Banks 138 0

Lanier 137 3

Camden 135 2

Bryan 134 5

Stewart 129 3

Liberty 127 1

Wilcox 127 15

Lamar 121 6

Telfair 120 3

Berrien 119 0

Emanuel 118 3

Macon 116 9

Jeff Davis 112 2

Washington 110 1

Jefferson 109 1

Jenkins 109 11

Clinch 107 3

Peach 107 9

Elbert 106 0

Dodge 104 2

Fannin 101 1

Madison 101 4

McDuffie 101 6

Greene 98 9

Brantley 96 2

Pickens 95 5

Screven 93 6

Oglethorpe 91 7

Johnson 90 2

Pike 90 3

Marion 82 2

Jones 77 0

Wayne 77 0

Haralson 76 5

Union 76 3

Wilkinson 76 8

Talbot 73 2

Jasper 69 1

Dade 67 1

Irwin 63 1

Bleckley 62 1

Chattooga 62 2

Hart 60 0

Clay 57 2

Wilkes 57 1

Charlton 56 2

Morgan 52 0

Heard 51 3

Pulaski 50 2

Seminole 50 2

Miller 49 0

Wheeler 49 0

Long 46 1

Crawford 45 0

Rabun 45 3

Towns 45 1

Baker 43 3

Candler 43 0

McIntosh 43 1

Lincoln 38 1

Montgomery 32 0

Taylor 28 2

Twiggs 26 1

Evans 25 0

Schley 25 1

Treutlen 23 1

Warren 23 0

Webster 22 1

Quitman 17 1

Glascock 7 0

Taliaferro 2 0