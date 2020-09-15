Kemp renews Georgia coronavirus restrictions again, new guidance for long-term care facilities

The latest order takes effect on midnight Sep. 16 and will remain in effect through 11:59 p.m. Sept. 30.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has once again extended the coronavirus restrictions in place for much of the state for another 15 days.

The latest executive order extends the current COVID-19 restrictions - including limited occupancy - in place for businesses, restaurants, bars, movie theaters and others.

The shelter in place provisions for people who live in long-term care facilities and the medically fragile also remain in place, however, the order does issue new guidance for long-term care facility activities.

Under the latest order, people required to shelter in place in long-term care facilities may be soon allowed to engage in certain activities approved by the State of Georgia Department of Public Health's Reopening Guidance Administrative Order. However, the state DPH has yet to say when that order will be released, or whether visitation will be one of those approved activities.

The order also adds new language to clearly authorize community and state ombudsmen - someone who investigates, reports on and helps settle complaints - to perform inspections at long-term care facilities.

Meanwhile, the order continues to allow for a local option for requiring face coverings - with limitations. The order also continues to include a ban of gatherings of more than 50 people unless social distancing is maintained.

The latest order takes effect on midnight Sep. 16 and will remain in effect through 11:59 p.m. Sept. 30.