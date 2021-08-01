Gov. Kemp to provide vaccine update this afternoon

He is holding a press conference at the State Capitol.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp will be providing an update this afternoon on Georgia's efforts to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor has scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. this afternoon at the State Capitol. 11Alive will stream it in the video player above and on our YouTube channel.

The update comes as Georgia - like many states - continues to grapple with how best to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to state figures, More than 600,000 doses have been allocated to Georgia, and most of them have been shipped to hospitals and local health departments.

But so far, only about 135,000 vaccines have been administered.

On Dec. 31, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey said it was "unacceptable" that many vaccines were "literally sitting in freezers."