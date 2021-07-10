Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 7

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 23,236 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 159 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 142.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 123.21.
- There have been 1,238,404 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3732 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 4,054 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,320.
- There have been 82,365 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 273 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 343.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 379.93.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of October 7, there were 2,663 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 81 hospitalizations since Wednesday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2713 87
Atkinson 1150 26
Bacon 1821 46
Baker 239 13
Baldwin 5177 152
Banks 2349 56
Barrow 12667 177
Bartow 15113 291
Ben Hill 1835 67
Berrien 1512 43
Bibb 19925 537
Bleckley 1089 35
Brantley 1866 68
Brooks 1376 49
Bryan 4539 56
Bulloch 7861 92
Burke 2270 45
Butts 3296 99
Calhoun 607 20
Camden 5822 74
Candler 1102 47
Carroll 9845 146
Catoosa 8082 81
Charlton 1701 40
Chatham 32441 598
Chattahoochee 4776 13
Chattooga 3588 85
Cherokee 30507 398
Clarke 17112 164
Clay 231 4
Clayton 34266 638
Clinch 993 33
Cobb 82747 1215
Coffee 6203 172
Colquitt 5398 117
Columbia 14428 223
Cook 1656 52
Coweta 12439 295
Crawford 814 34
Crisp 1837 63
Dade 1752 15
Dawson 4076 64
DeKalb 78022 1137
Decatur 3433 75
Dodge 1510 59
Dooly 1071 36
Dougherty 8861 361
Douglas 17148 222
Early 1519 51
Echols 405 5
Effingham 6856 133
Elbert 1975 65
Emanuel 2658 65
Evans 1107 33
Fannin 3110 87
Fayette 9491 196
Floyd 15090 276
Forsyth 26001 236
Franklin 3218 64
Fulton 109238 1549
Gilmer 3408 111
Glascock 183 7
Glynn 12245 292
Gordon 8516 163
Grady 2355 63
Greene 2148 61
Gwinnett 109261 1284
Habersham 6242 176
Hall 33175 570
Hancock 994 75
Haralson 2319 42
Harris 3079 72
Hart 2241 43
Heard 1023 23
Henry 28340 430
Houston 15713 261
Irwin 890 20
Jackson 12554 184
Jasper 994 31
Jeff Davis 1783 42
Jefferson 1835 65
Jenkins 895 42
Johnson 1010 48
Jones 2528 77
Lamar 2241 70
Lanier 760 10
Laurens 5685 189
Lee 2554 70
Liberty 6416 88
Lincoln 667 27
Long 1312 18
Lowndes 10806 206
Lumpkin 4384 82
Macon 831 35
Madison 4121 57
Marion 649 31
McDuffie 2194 55
McIntosh 1380 25
Meriwether 2159 89
Miller 965 14
Mitchell 2143 88
Monroe 2707 114
Montgomery 1118 33
Morgan 1803 31
Murray 6046 118
Muscogee 20349 509
Newton 10871 293
Oconee 4285 70
Oglethorpe 1653 37
Paulding 15913 229
Peach 2611 80
Pickens 3512 83
Pierce 2066 79
Pike 1838 46
Polk 6239 127
Pulaski 864 35
Putnam 2554 73
Quitman 120 3
Rabun 2043 49
Randolph 586 38
Richmond 26065 515
Rockdale 8756 203
Schley 313 7
Screven 1335 31
Seminole 1193 22
Spalding 6623 221
Stephens 4383 95
Stewart 1318 28
Sumter 2713 114
Talbot 569 24
Taliaferro 129 3
Tattnall 2649 69
Taylor 735 30
Telfair 951 51
Terrell 799 55
Thomas 5976 155
Tift 4798 127
Toombs 4308 142
Towns 1522 65
Treutlen 871 39
Troup 8430 245
Turner 785 39
Twiggs 739 48
Union 3074 105
Upson 2695 127
Walker 9243 107
Walton 10845 291
Ware 4477 201
Warren 504 19
Washington 2323 75
Wayne 4340 147
Webster 164 6
Wheeler 597 28
White 4400 105
Whitfield 18843 299
Wilcox 632 31
Wilkes 871 24
Wilkinson 1097 37
Worth 1749 75