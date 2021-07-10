Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 7

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 23 ,236 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 159 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 142.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 123.21.

There have been 1,238,404 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3732 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 4,054 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,320.

There have been 82,365 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 273 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 343.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 379.93.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of October 7, there were 2,663 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 81 hospitalizations since Wednesday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2713 87

Atkinson 1150 26

Bacon 1821 46

Baker 239 13

Baldwin 5177 152

Banks 2349 56

Barrow 12667 177

Bartow 15113 291

Ben Hill 1835 67

Berrien 1512 43

Bibb 19925 537

Bleckley 1089 35

Brantley 1866 68

Brooks 1376 49

Bryan 4539 56

Bulloch 7861 92

Burke 2270 45

Butts 3296 99

Calhoun 607 20

Camden 5822 74

Candler 1102 47

Carroll 9845 146

Catoosa 8082 81

Charlton 1701 40

Chatham 32441 598

Chattahoochee 4776 13

Chattooga 3588 85

Cherokee 30507 398

Clarke 17112 164

Clay 231 4

Clayton 34266 638

Clinch 993 33

Cobb 82747 1215

Coffee 6203 172

Colquitt 5398 117

Columbia 14428 223

Cook 1656 52

Coweta 12439 295

Crawford 814 34

Crisp 1837 63

Dade 1752 15

Dawson 4076 64

DeKalb 78022 1137

Decatur 3433 75

Dodge 1510 59

Dooly 1071 36

Dougherty 8861 361

Douglas 17148 222

Early 1519 51

Echols 405 5

Effingham 6856 133

Elbert 1975 65

Emanuel 2658 65

Evans 1107 33

Fannin 3110 87

Fayette 9491 196

Floyd 15090 276

Forsyth 26001 236

Franklin 3218 64

Fulton 109238 1549

Gilmer 3408 111

Glascock 183 7

Glynn 12245 292

Gordon 8516 163

Grady 2355 63

Greene 2148 61

Gwinnett 109261 1284

Habersham 6242 176

Hall 33175 570

Hancock 994 75

Haralson 2319 42

Harris 3079 72

Hart 2241 43

Heard 1023 23

Henry 28340 430

Houston 15713 261

Irwin 890 20

Jackson 12554 184

Jasper 994 31

Jeff Davis 1783 42

Jefferson 1835 65

Jenkins 895 42

Johnson 1010 48

Jones 2528 77

Lamar 2241 70

Lanier 760 10

Laurens 5685 189

Lee 2554 70

Liberty 6416 88

Lincoln 667 27

Long 1312 18

Lowndes 10806 206

Lumpkin 4384 82

Macon 831 35

Madison 4121 57

Marion 649 31

McDuffie 2194 55

McIntosh 1380 25

Meriwether 2159 89

Miller 965 14

Mitchell 2143 88

Monroe 2707 114

Montgomery 1118 33

Morgan 1803 31

Murray 6046 118

Muscogee 20349 509

Newton 10871 293

Oconee 4285 70

Oglethorpe 1653 37

Paulding 15913 229

Peach 2611 80

Pickens 3512 83

Pierce 2066 79

Pike 1838 46

Polk 6239 127

Pulaski 864 35

Putnam 2554 73

Quitman 120 3

Rabun 2043 49

Randolph 586 38

Richmond 26065 515

Rockdale 8756 203

Schley 313 7

Screven 1335 31

Seminole 1193 22

Spalding 6623 221

Stephens 4383 95

Stewart 1318 28

Sumter 2713 114

Talbot 569 24

Taliaferro 129 3

Tattnall 2649 69

Taylor 735 30

Telfair 951 51

Terrell 799 55

Thomas 5976 155

Tift 4798 127

Toombs 4308 142

Towns 1522 65

Treutlen 871 39

Troup 8430 245

Turner 785 39

Twiggs 739 48

Union 3074 105

Upson 2695 127

Walker 9243 107

Walton 10845 291

Ware 4477 201

Warren 504 19

Washington 2323 75

Wayne 4340 147

Webster 164 6

Wheeler 597 28

White 4400 105

Whitfield 18843 299

Wilcox 632 31

Wilkes 871 24

Wilkinson 1097 37