x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 7

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.  

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 23,236 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 159 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 142.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 123.21. 
  • There have been 1,238,404 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3732 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 4,054 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,320.
  • There have been 82,365 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 273 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 343.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 379.93. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of October 7, there were 2,663 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 81 hospitalizations since Wednesday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  2713  87 

Atkinson  1150  26 

Bacon  1821  46 

Baker  239  13 

Baldwin  5177  152 

Banks  2349  56 

Barrow  12667  177 

Bartow  15113  291 

Ben Hill  1835  67 

Berrien  1512  43 

Bibb  19925  537 

Bleckley  1089  35 

Brantley  1866  68 

Brooks  1376  49 

Bryan  4539  56 

Bulloch  7861  92 

Burke  2270  45 

Butts  3296  99 

Calhoun  607  20

Camden  5822  74 

Candler  1102  47 

Carroll  9845  146 

Catoosa  8082  81 

Charlton  1701  40 

Chatham  32441  598 

Chattahoochee  4776  13 

Chattooga  3588  85 

Cherokee  30507  398 

Clarke  17112  164 

Clay  231  4 

Clayton  34266  638 

Clinch  993  33 

Cobb  82747  1215 

Coffee  6203  172 

Colquitt  5398  117 

Columbia  14428  223 

Cook  1656  52 

Coweta  12439  295 

Crawford  814  34 

Crisp  1837  63 

Dade  1752  15 

Dawson  4076  64 

DeKalb  78022  1137 

Decatur  3433  75 

Dodge  1510  59 

Dooly  1071  36 

Dougherty  8861  361 

Douglas  17148  222 

Early  1519  51 

Echols  405  5 

Effingham  6856  133 

Elbert  1975  65 

Emanuel  2658  65 

Evans  1107  33 

Fannin  3110  87 

Fayette  9491  196 

Floyd  15090  276 

Forsyth  26001  236 

Franklin  3218  64 

Fulton  109238  1549 

Gilmer  3408  111 

Glascock  183  7 

Glynn  12245  292 

Gordon  8516  163 

Grady  2355  63 

Greene  2148  61 

Gwinnett  109261  1284 

Habersham  6242  176 

Hall  33175  570 

Hancock  994  75 

Haralson  2319  42 

Harris  3079  72 

Hart  2241  43 

Heard  1023  23 

Henry  28340  430 

Houston  15713  261 

Irwin  890  20 

Jackson  12554  184 

Jasper  994  31 

Jeff Davis  1783  42 

Jefferson  1835  65 

Jenkins  895  42 

Johnson  1010  48 

Jones  2528  77 

Lamar  2241  70 

Lanier  760  10 

Laurens  5685  189 

Lee  2554  70 

Liberty  6416  88 

Lincoln  667  27 

Long  1312  18 

Lowndes  10806  206 

Lumpkin  4384  82 

Macon  831  35 

Madison  4121  57 

Marion  649  31 

McDuffie  2194  55 

McIntosh  1380  25 

Meriwether  2159  89 

Miller  965  14 

Mitchell  2143  88 

Monroe  2707  114 

Montgomery  1118  33 

Morgan  1803  31 

Murray  6046  118 

Muscogee  20349  509 

Newton  10871  293 

Oconee  4285  70 

Oglethorpe  1653  37 

Paulding  15913  229 

Peach  2611  80 

Pickens  3512  83 

Pierce  2066  79 

Pike  1838  46 

Polk  6239  127 

Pulaski  864  35 

Putnam  2554  73 

Quitman  120  3 

Rabun  2043  49 

Randolph  586  38 

Richmond  26065  515 

Rockdale  8756  203 

Schley  313  7 

Screven  1335  31 

Seminole  1193  22 

Spalding  6623  221 

Stephens  4383  95 

Stewart  1318  28 

Sumter  2713  114 

Talbot  569  24 

Taliaferro  129  3 

Tattnall  2649  69 

Taylor  735  30 

Telfair  951  51 

Terrell  799  55 

Thomas  5976  155 

Tift  4798  127 

Toombs  4308  142 

Towns  1522  65 

Treutlen  871  39 

Troup  8430  245 

Turner  785  39 

Twiggs  739  48 

Union  3074  105 

Upson  2695  127 

Walker  9243  107 

Walton  10845  291 

Ware  4477  201 

Warren  504  19 

Washington  2323  75 

Wayne  4340  147 

Webster  164  6 

Wheeler  597  28 

White  4400  105 

Whitfield  18843  299 

Wilcox  632  31 

Wilkes  871  24 

Wilkinson  1097  37 

Worth  1749  75 

Related Articles