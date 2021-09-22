Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 22

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 21,709 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 146 deaths since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 135.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.71.
- There have been 1,200,327 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,145 since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 7,329.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,588.
- There have been 79,081 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 329 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 396.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 349.57.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of September 22, there were 4,282 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 189 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2710 79
Atkinson 1119 22
Bacon 1812 41
Baker 233 13
Baldwin 5106 144
Banks 2272 49
Barrow 12197 168
Bartow 14663 278
Ben Hill 1822 65
Berrien 1487 42
Bibb 19463 495
Bleckley 1064 35
Brantley 1874 56
Brooks 1348 45
Bryan 4428 49
Bulloch 7767 86
Burke 2227 43
Butts 3171 87
Calhoun 598 21
Camden 5645 70
Candler 1082 43
Carroll 9602 141
Catoosa 7807 77
Charlton 1642 40
Chatham 31595 540
Chattahoochee 4583 13
Chattooga 3423 75
Cherokee 29764 373
Clarke 16697 156
Clay 231 4
Clayton 33055 588
Clinch 1030 30
Cobb 80126 1149
Coffee 6026 164
Colquitt 5276 110
Columbia 14136 199
Cook 1632 48
Coweta 12056 270
Crawford 782 31
Crisp 1796 62
Dade 1696 15
Dawson 3963 54
DeKalb 74898 1087
Decatur 3222 73
Dodge 1475 57
Dooly 1030 35
Dougherty 8440 337
Douglas 16564 215
Early 1503 50
Echols 400 4
Effingham 6683 112
Elbert 1903 64
Emanuel 2615 60
Evans 1106 28
Fannin 2999 80
Fayette 9249 185
Floyd 14604 251
Forsyth 25107 223
Franklin 3114 59
Fulton 106354 1490
Gilmer 3310 96
Glascock 178 7
Glynn 12074 271
Gordon 8278 148
Grady 2259 62
Greene 2102 59
Gwinnett 104737 1234
Habersham 6022 164
Hall 32184 531
Hancock 988 68
Haralson 2246 40
Harris 2975 70
Hart 2184 42
Heard 999 22
Henry 27483 377
Houston 15247 239
Irwin 883 19
Jackson 12119 171
Jasper 960 27
Jeff Davis 1773 39
Jefferson 1803 62
Jenkins 884 40
Johnson 996 46
Jones 2470 67
Lamar 2179 66
Lanier 743 10
Laurens 5526 177
Lee 2477 66
Liberty 6070 79
Lincoln 658 26
Long 1264 14
Lowndes 10578 188
Lumpkin 4253 77
Macon 820 33
Madison 3953 54
Marion 626 25
McDuffie 2127 52
McIntosh 1357 22
Meriwether 2100 84
Miller 948 11
Mitchell 2082 88
Monroe 2651 107
Montgomery 1077 28
Morgan 1742 30
Murray 5719 104
Muscogee 19792 483
Newton 10503 277
Oconee 4132 71
Oglethorpe 1597 35
Paulding 15350 214
Peach 2567 72
Pickens 3399 76
Pierce 2118 70
Pike 1788 39
Polk 6027 113
Pulaski 844 34
Putnam 2516 71
Quitman 116 3
Rabun 1968 46
Randolph 573 37
Richmond 25380 497
Rockdale 8437 185
Schley 297 7
Screven 1314 27
Seminole 1170 22
Spalding 6401 197
Stephens 4152 86
Stewart 1128 27
Sumter 2607 108
Talbot 552 22
Taliaferro 126 3
Tattnall 2692 65
Taylor 718 26
Telfair 925 49
Terrell 772 54
Thomas 5837 146
Tift 4733 116
Toombs 4250 131
Towns 1474 58
Treutlen 860 34
Troup 8281 236
Turner 769 39
Twiggs 724 46
Union 2991 96
Upson 2636 119
Walker 8966 100
Walton 10533 263
Ware 4360 186
Warren 484 18
Washington 2272 69
Wayne 4323 128
Webster 150 4
Wheeler 590 28
White 4297 98
Whitfield 18448 280
Wilcox 624 31
Wilkes 844 23
Wilkinson 1079 33
Worth 1711 73