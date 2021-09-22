Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 22

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 21,709 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 146 deaths since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 135.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.71.

There have been 1,200,327 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,145 since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 7,329.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,588.

There have been 79,081 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 329 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 396.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 349.57.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of September 22, there were 4,282 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 189 hospitalizations since Tuesday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2710 79

Atkinson 1119 22

Bacon 1812 41

Baker 233 13

Baldwin 5106 144

Banks 2272 49

Barrow 12197 168

Bartow 14663 278

Ben Hill 1822 65

Berrien 1487 42

Bibb 19463 495

Bleckley 1064 35

Brantley 1874 56

Brooks 1348 45

Bryan 4428 49

Bulloch 7767 86

Burke 2227 43

Butts 3171 87

Calhoun 598 21

Camden 5645 70

Candler 1082 43

Carroll 9602 141

Catoosa 7807 77

Charlton 1642 40

Chatham 31595 540

Chattahoochee 4583 13

Chattooga 3423 75

Cherokee 29764 373

Clarke 16697 156

Clay 231 4

Clayton 33055 588

Clinch 1030 30

Cobb 80126 1149

Coffee 6026 164

Colquitt 5276 110

Columbia 14136 199

Cook 1632 48

Coweta 12056 270

Crawford 782 31

Crisp 1796 62

Dade 1696 15

Dawson 3963 54

DeKalb 74898 1087

Decatur 3222 73

Dodge 1475 57

Dooly 1030 35

Dougherty 8440 337

Douglas 16564 215

Early 1503 50

Echols 400 4

Effingham 6683 112

Elbert 1903 64

Emanuel 2615 60

Evans 1106 28

Fannin 2999 80

Fayette 9249 185

Floyd 14604 251

Forsyth 25107 223

Franklin 3114 59

Fulton 106354 1490

Gilmer 3310 96

Glascock 178 7

Glynn 12074 271

Gordon 8278 148

Grady 2259 62

Greene 2102 59

Gwinnett 104737 1234

Habersham 6022 164

Hall 32184 531

Hancock 988 68

Haralson 2246 40

Harris 2975 70

Hart 2184 42

Heard 999 22

Henry 27483 377

Houston 15247 239

Irwin 883 19

Jackson 12119 171

Jasper 960 27

Jeff Davis 1773 39

Jefferson 1803 62

Jenkins 884 40

Johnson 996 46

Jones 2470 67

Lamar 2179 66

Lanier 743 10

Laurens 5526 177

Lee 2477 66

Liberty 6070 79

Lincoln 658 26

Long 1264 14

Lowndes 10578 188

Lumpkin 4253 77

Macon 820 33

Madison 3953 54

Marion 626 25

McDuffie 2127 52

McIntosh 1357 22

Meriwether 2100 84

Miller 948 11

Mitchell 2082 88

Monroe 2651 107

Montgomery 1077 28

Morgan 1742 30

Murray 5719 104

Muscogee 19792 483

Newton 10503 277

Oconee 4132 71

Oglethorpe 1597 35

Paulding 15350 214

Peach 2567 72

Pickens 3399 76

Pierce 2118 70

Pike 1788 39

Polk 6027 113

Pulaski 844 34

Putnam 2516 71

Quitman 116 3

Rabun 1968 46

Randolph 573 37

Richmond 25380 497

Rockdale 8437 185

Schley 297 7

Screven 1314 27

Seminole 1170 22

Spalding 6401 197

Stephens 4152 86

Stewart 1128 27

Sumter 2607 108

Talbot 552 22

Taliaferro 126 3

Tattnall 2692 65

Taylor 718 26

Telfair 925 49

Terrell 772 54

Thomas 5837 146

Tift 4733 116

Toombs 4250 131

Towns 1474 58

Treutlen 860 34

Troup 8281 236

Turner 769 39

Twiggs 724 46

Union 2991 96

Upson 2636 119

Walker 8966 100

Walton 10533 263

Ware 4360 186

Warren 484 18

Washington 2272 69

Wayne 4323 128

Webster 150 4

Wheeler 590 28

White 4297 98

Whitfield 18448 280

Wilcox 624 31

Wilkes 844 23

Wilkinson 1079 33