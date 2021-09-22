x
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 22

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.     

THE LATEST DATA:  

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 21,709 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 146 deaths since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 135.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.71. 
  • There have been 1,200,327 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,145 since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 7,329.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,588.
  • There have been 79,081 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 329 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 396.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 349.57. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of September 22, there were 4,282 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 189 hospitalizations since Tuesday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  2710  79 

Atkinson  1119  22 

Bacon  1812  41 

Baker  233  13 

Baldwin  5106  144 

Banks  2272  49 

Barrow  12197  168 

Bartow  14663  278 

Ben Hill  1822  65 

Berrien  1487  42 

Bibb  19463  495 

Bleckley  1064  35 

Brantley  1874  56 

Brooks  1348  45 

Bryan  4428  49 

Bulloch  7767  86 

Burke  2227  43 

Butts  3171  87 

Calhoun  598  21 

Camden  5645  70 

Candler  1082  43 

Carroll  9602  141 

Catoosa  7807  77 

Charlton  1642  40 

Chatham  31595  540 

Chattahoochee  4583  13 

Chattooga  3423  75 

Cherokee  29764  373 

Clarke  16697  156 

Clay  231  4 

Clayton  33055  588 

Clinch  1030  30 

Cobb  80126  1149 

Coffee  6026  164 

Colquitt  5276  110 

Columbia  14136  199 

Cook  1632  48 

Coweta  12056  270 

Crawford  782  31 

Crisp  1796  62 

Dade  1696  15 

Dawson  3963  54 

DeKalb  74898  1087 

Decatur  3222  73 

Dodge  1475  57 

Dooly  1030  35 

Dougherty  8440  337 

Douglas  16564  215 

Early  1503  50 

Echols  400  4 

Effingham  6683  112 

Elbert  1903  64 

Emanuel  2615  60 

Evans  1106  28 

Fannin  2999  80 

Fayette  9249  185 

Floyd  14604  251 

Forsyth  25107  223 

Franklin  3114  59 

Fulton  106354  1490 

Gilmer  3310  96 

Glascock  178  7 

Glynn  12074  271 

Gordon  8278  148 

Grady  2259  62 

Greene  2102  59 

Gwinnett  104737  1234 

Habersham  6022  164 

Hall  32184  531 

Hancock  988  68 

Haralson  2246  40 

Harris  2975  70 

Hart  2184  42 

Heard  999  22 

Henry  27483  377 

Houston  15247  239 

Irwin  883  19 

Jackson  12119  171 

Jasper  960  27 

Jeff Davis  1773  39 

Jefferson  1803  62 

Jenkins  884  40 

Johnson  996  46 

Jones  2470  67 

Lamar  2179  66 

Lanier  743  10 

Laurens  5526  177 

Lee  2477  66 

Liberty  6070  79 

Lincoln  658  26 

Long  1264  14 

Lowndes  10578  188 

Lumpkin  4253  77 

Macon  820  33 

Madison  3953  54 

Marion  626  25 

McDuffie  2127  52 

McIntosh  1357  22 

Meriwether  2100  84 

Miller  948  11 

Mitchell  2082  88 

Monroe  2651  107 

Montgomery  1077  28 

Morgan  1742  30 

Murray  5719  104 

Muscogee  19792  483 

Newton  10503  277 

Oconee  4132  71 

Oglethorpe  1597  35 

Paulding  15350  214 

Peach  2567  72 

Pickens  3399  76 

Pierce  2118  70 

Pike  1788  39 

Polk  6027  113 

Pulaski  844  34 

Putnam  2516  71 

Quitman  116  3 

Rabun  1968  46 

Randolph  573  37 

Richmond  25380  497 

Rockdale  8437  185 

Schley  297  7 

Screven  1314  27 

Seminole  1170  22 

Spalding  6401  197 

Stephens  4152  86 

Stewart  1128  27 

Sumter  2607  108 

Talbot  552  22 

Taliaferro  126  3 

Tattnall  2692  65 

Taylor  718  26 

Telfair  925  49 

Terrell  772  54 

Thomas  5837  146 

Tift  4733  116 

Toombs  4250  131 

Towns  1474  58 

Treutlen  860  34 

Troup  8281  236 

Turner  769  39 

Twiggs  724  46 

Union  2991  96 

Upson  2636  119 

Walker  8966  100 

Walton  10533  263 

Ware  4360  186 

Warren  484  18

Washington  2272  69 

Wayne  4323  128 

Webster  150  4 

Wheeler  590  28 

White  4297  98 

Whitfield  18448  280 

Wilcox  624  31 

Wilkes  844  23 

Wilkinson  1079  33 

Worth  1711  73 

