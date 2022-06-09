Georgia outlines supply of COVID child vaccines it will be getting

The White House laid out its plan for administering vaccines to children under five on Thursday, saying that could begin later this month.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Officials with Georgia's Department of Public Health shared on Thursday what kind of supply the state is expecting to get for the first wave of COVID vaccine doses for children under five.

Nancy Nydam, a spokeswoman with GaDPH, told 11Alive's Joe Henke that orders were placed on June 8 for health providers who submitted requests with the state by June 7 at noon.

Those providers should receive their orders by June 20.

According to Nydam, Georgia will be receiving 27,200 doses of Pfizer's vaccine for children under five and 9,400 doses of Moderna's vaccine for children under six.

On Thursday the White House laid out its plan for administering vaccines to children under 5, saying young children could start receiving shots as soon as later this month.

The pediatric vaccines have not been authorized yet by the Food and Drug Administration, but according to The New York Times that could happen next week, which would then be shortly followed by a formal recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nydam told 11Alive that health providers in Georgia have until June 13 at noon to submit their requests for Wave 2 of the vaccine doses. Those orders will then be placed by the state on June 14 and then received by June 21 at the earliest.