x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 21, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.


State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,906 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 37 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/8-5/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/24-5/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.14.
  • There have been 892,688 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 537 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 538.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 820.
  • There have been 63,086 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 92 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.57.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of May 21, there were 795 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 31 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1926    67

Atkinson    789    20

Bacon    1287    28

Baker    164    9

Baldwin    3867    116

Banks    1654    35

Barrow    8863    135

Bartow    11317    210

Ben Hill    1495    61

Berrien    1069    32

Bibb    13422    409

Bleckley    804    34

Brantley    950    32

Brooks    952    36

Bryan    2779    37

Bulloch    5286    63

Burke    1800    36

Butts    2349    79

Calhoun    452    15

Camden    3249    31

Candler    775    38

Carroll    7463    132

Catoosa    5787    64

Charlton    1216    26

Chatham    20390    430

Chattahoochee    3523    13

Chattooga    2253    63

Cherokee    22621    307

Clarke    12869    139

Clay    185    3

Clayton    24195    467

Clinch    739    25

Cobb    61415    980

Coffee    4250    140

Colquitt    3556    82

Columbia    11136    162

Cook    1167    38

Coweta    8797    207

Crawford    520    17

Crisp    1449    57

Dade    1236    13

Dawson    2757    44

DeKalb    58533    958

Decatur    2152    55

Dodge    1088    56

Dooly    801    32

Dougherty    5602    283

Douglas    12161    179

Early    1019    43

Echols    360    4

Effingham    3849    66

Elbert    1533    59

Emanuel    1753    54

Evans    771    17

Fannin    2140    61

Fayette    6758    156

Floyd    10039    192

Forsyth    18112    188

Franklin    2358    42

Fulton    83176    1298

Gilmer    2510    73

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6777    156

Gordon    6523    106

Grady    1577    47

Greene    1515    56

Gwinnett    87212    1091

Habersham    4668    153

Hall    25242    449

Hancock    839    63

Haralson    1720    35

Harris    2210    58

Hart    1712    37

Heard    651    16

Henry    19489    300

Houston    10165    200

Irwin    691    18

Jackson    8575    141

Jasper    684    19

Jeff Davis    1303    35

Jefferson    1586    59

Jenkins    729    39

Johnson    790    42

Jones    1591    52

Lamar    1362    46

Lanier    504    9

Laurens    3738    146

Lee    1609    52

Liberty    3530    62

Lincoln    518    24

Long    681    11

Lowndes    7883    144

Lumpkin    2833    65

Macon    625    27

Madison    2774    47

Marion    403    17

McDuffie    1707    42

McIntosh    701    14

Meriwether    1551    74

Miller    685    9

Mitchell    1544    75

Monroe    1888    87

Montgomery    727    21

Morgan    1207    23

Murray    4222    81

Muscogee    14620    412

Newton    7625    230

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23842    479

Oconee    3075    65

Oglethorpe    1205    28

Paulding    10932    170

Peach    1887    54

Pickens    2571    64

Pierce    1280    44

Pike    1080    27

Polk    3968    83

Pulaski    612    32

Putnam    1806    56

Quitman    82    2

Rabun    1564    41

Randolph    471    33

Richmond    20254    423

Rockdale    6141    152

Schley    212    5

Screven    820    21

Seminole    748    18

Spalding    4147    158

Stephens    2996    81

Stewart    811    25

Sumter    1827    94

Talbot    393    18

Taliaferro    101    3

Tattnall    1860    47

Taylor    514    23

Telfair    728    45

Terrell    576    46

Thomas    3612    114

Tift    3455    97

Toombs    2959    98

Towns    1116    44

Treutlen    631    24

Troup    6013    189

Turner    607    34

Twiggs    510    39

Union    2074    70

Unknown    2347    10

Upson    1828    109

Walker    6653    80

Walton    8136    241

Ware    3048    154

Warren    384    15

Washington    1641    64

Wayne    2771    80

Webster    107    4

Wheeler    460    21

White    2994    67

Whitfield    14937    231

Wilcox    477    29

Wilkes    672    21

Wilkinson    735    28

Worth    1198    61

Related Articles