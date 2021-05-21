Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 21, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,906 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 37 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/8-5/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/24-5/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.14.
- There have been 892,688 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 537 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 538.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 820.
- There have been 63,086 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 92 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.57.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of May 21, there were 795 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 31 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1926 67
Atkinson 789 20
Bacon 1287 28
Baker 164 9
Baldwin 3867 116
Banks 1654 35
Barrow 8863 135
Bartow 11317 210
Ben Hill 1495 61
Berrien 1069 32
Bibb 13422 409
Bleckley 804 34
Brantley 950 32
Brooks 952 36
Bryan 2779 37
Bulloch 5286 63
Burke 1800 36
Butts 2349 79
Calhoun 452 15
Camden 3249 31
Candler 775 38
Carroll 7463 132
Catoosa 5787 64
Charlton 1216 26
Chatham 20390 430
Chattahoochee 3523 13
Chattooga 2253 63
Cherokee 22621 307
Clarke 12869 139
Clay 185 3
Clayton 24195 467
Clinch 739 25
Cobb 61415 980
Coffee 4250 140
Colquitt 3556 82
Columbia 11136 162
Cook 1167 38
Coweta 8797 207
Crawford 520 17
Crisp 1449 57
Dade 1236 13
Dawson 2757 44
DeKalb 58533 958
Decatur 2152 55
Dodge 1088 56
Dooly 801 32
Dougherty 5602 283
Douglas 12161 179
Early 1019 43
Echols 360 4
Effingham 3849 66
Elbert 1533 59
Emanuel 1753 54
Evans 771 17
Fannin 2140 61
Fayette 6758 156
Floyd 10039 192
Forsyth 18112 188
Franklin 2358 42
Fulton 83176 1298
Gilmer 2510 73
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6777 156
Gordon 6523 106
Grady 1577 47
Greene 1515 56
Gwinnett 87212 1091
Habersham 4668 153
Hall 25242 449
Hancock 839 63
Haralson 1720 35
Harris 2210 58
Hart 1712 37
Heard 651 16
Henry 19489 300
Houston 10165 200
Irwin 691 18
Jackson 8575 141
Jasper 684 19
Jeff Davis 1303 35
Jefferson 1586 59
Jenkins 729 39
Johnson 790 42
Jones 1591 52
Lamar 1362 46
Lanier 504 9
Laurens 3738 146
Lee 1609 52
Liberty 3530 62
Lincoln 518 24
Long 681 11
Lowndes 7883 144
Lumpkin 2833 65
Macon 625 27
Madison 2774 47
Marion 403 17
McDuffie 1707 42
McIntosh 701 14
Meriwether 1551 74
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1544 75
Monroe 1888 87
Montgomery 727 21
Morgan 1207 23
Murray 4222 81
Muscogee 14620 412
Newton 7625 230
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23842 479
Oconee 3075 65
Oglethorpe 1205 28
Paulding 10932 170
Peach 1887 54
Pickens 2571 64
Pierce 1280 44
Pike 1080 27
Polk 3968 83
Pulaski 612 32
Putnam 1806 56
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1564 41
Randolph 471 33
Richmond 20254 423
Rockdale 6141 152
Schley 212 5
Screven 820 21
Seminole 748 18
Spalding 4147 158
Stephens 2996 81
Stewart 811 25
Sumter 1827 94
Talbot 393 18
Taliaferro 101 3
Tattnall 1860 47
Taylor 514 23
Telfair 728 45
Terrell 576 46
Thomas 3612 114
Tift 3455 97
Toombs 2959 98
Towns 1116 44
Treutlen 631 24
Troup 6013 189
Turner 607 34
Twiggs 510 39
Union 2074 70
Unknown 2347 10
Upson 1828 109
Walker 6653 80
Walton 8136 241
Ware 3048 154
Warren 384 15
Washington 1641 64
Wayne 2771 80
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 460 21
White 2994 67
Whitfield 14937 231
Wilcox 477 29
Wilkes 672 21
Wilkinson 735 28
Worth 1198 61