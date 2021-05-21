Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 21, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,906 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 37 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/8-5/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/24-5/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.14.

There have been 892,688 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 537 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 538.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 820.

There have been 63,086 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 92 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.57.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of May 21, there were 795 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 31 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1926 67

Atkinson 789 20

Bacon 1287 28

Baker 164 9

Baldwin 3867 116

Banks 1654 35

Barrow 8863 135

Bartow 11317 210

Ben Hill 1495 61

Berrien 1069 32

Bibb 13422 409

Bleckley 804 34

Brantley 950 32

Brooks 952 36

Bryan 2779 37

Bulloch 5286 63

Burke 1800 36

Butts 2349 79

Calhoun 452 15

Camden 3249 31

Candler 775 38

Carroll 7463 132

Catoosa 5787 64

Charlton 1216 26

Chatham 20390 430

Chattahoochee 3523 13

Chattooga 2253 63

Cherokee 22621 307

Clarke 12869 139

Clay 185 3

Clayton 24195 467

Clinch 739 25

Cobb 61415 980

Coffee 4250 140

Colquitt 3556 82

Columbia 11136 162

Cook 1167 38

Coweta 8797 207

Crawford 520 17

Crisp 1449 57

Dade 1236 13

Dawson 2757 44

DeKalb 58533 958

Decatur 2152 55

Dodge 1088 56

Dooly 801 32

Dougherty 5602 283

Douglas 12161 179

Early 1019 43

Echols 360 4

Effingham 3849 66

Elbert 1533 59

Emanuel 1753 54

Evans 771 17

Fannin 2140 61

Fayette 6758 156

Floyd 10039 192

Forsyth 18112 188

Franklin 2358 42

Fulton 83176 1298

Gilmer 2510 73

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6777 156

Gordon 6523 106

Grady 1577 47

Greene 1515 56

Gwinnett 87212 1091

Habersham 4668 153

Hall 25242 449

Hancock 839 63

Haralson 1720 35

Harris 2210 58

Hart 1712 37

Heard 651 16

Henry 19489 300

Houston 10165 200

Irwin 691 18

Jackson 8575 141

Jasper 684 19

Jeff Davis 1303 35

Jefferson 1586 59

Jenkins 729 39

Johnson 790 42

Jones 1591 52

Lamar 1362 46

Lanier 504 9

Laurens 3738 146

Lee 1609 52

Liberty 3530 62

Lincoln 518 24

Long 681 11

Lowndes 7883 144

Lumpkin 2833 65

Macon 625 27

Madison 2774 47

Marion 403 17

McDuffie 1707 42

McIntosh 701 14

Meriwether 1551 74

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1544 75

Monroe 1888 87

Montgomery 727 21

Morgan 1207 23

Murray 4222 81

Muscogee 14620 412

Newton 7625 230

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23842 479

Oconee 3075 65

Oglethorpe 1205 28

Paulding 10932 170

Peach 1887 54

Pickens 2571 64

Pierce 1280 44

Pike 1080 27

Polk 3968 83

Pulaski 612 32

Putnam 1806 56

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1564 41

Randolph 471 33

Richmond 20254 423

Rockdale 6141 152

Schley 212 5

Screven 820 21

Seminole 748 18

Spalding 4147 158

Stephens 2996 81

Stewart 811 25

Sumter 1827 94

Talbot 393 18

Taliaferro 101 3

Tattnall 1860 47

Taylor 514 23

Telfair 728 45

Terrell 576 46

Thomas 3612 114

Tift 3455 97

Toombs 2959 98

Towns 1116 44

Treutlen 631 24

Troup 6013 189

Turner 607 34

Twiggs 510 39

Union 2074 70

Unknown 2347 10

Upson 1828 109

Walker 6653 80

Walton 8136 241

Ware 3048 154

Warren 384 15

Washington 1641 64

Wayne 2771 80

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 460 21

White 2994 67

Whitfield 14937 231

Wilcox 477 29

Wilkes 672 21

Wilkinson 735 28