Georgia reports first case of coronavirus variant that was initially detected in Brazil, health officials say

ATLANTA — A coronavirus variant detected in Brazil has emerged in Georgia, according to the state's Dept. of Public Health.

The variant, which was originally detected in Manaus, Brazil, appears to be more contagious than the original COVID-19 strain, according to the Associated Press. It can potentially be contracted by someone who was already infected or who has been vaccinated.

According to the CDC, this variant contains a set of additional mutations that may affect its ability to be recognized by antibodies. This variant was first detected in the United States at the end of January.

They said this variant was first identified in travelers from Brazil, who were tested during routine screening at an airport in Japan in early January.

The DPH spokesperson said the one case they know about was detected in Newton County. It is known as the P.1 variant. The CDC says there are at least 54 total cases in the United States.

The state is reporting 15 cases of another variant, first discovered in South Africa, known as B.1.351.

There are 351 known cases in Georgia of the B.1.1.7 variant which got a lot of attention that originated in the United Kingdom.

With the new variants originating across the globe, it is important to know that very few COVID tests are actually checking for these new variants.