ATLANTA — From the farm to the front lines, healthcare workers and first responders are going to be getting a small token of appreciation starting on Friday.

Georgia’s dairy farmers, along with Kroger Atlanta Division, will deliver 24,000 half-gallons of Georgia milk as part of the new Great Georgia Give campaign, they announced.

The four-week campaign will kick-off on Friday, April 24 at Centennial Farms in Atlanta. Commissioner of Agriculture Gary Black will deliver the opening remarks and help load half gallons of local Georgia milk supplied by Dairy Farmers of America and Kroger’s Centennial Farms into a refrigerated truck.

Donations on Friday will be made to Wellstar Health System’s six locations, the two Atlanta-based Ronald McDonald Houses and Northside Hospital’s five locations.

“This incredible show of support to feed and nourish our first responders and families in need with local Georgia milk is the type of action our communities need right now,” said Commissioner Black. “I am proud of our state’s dairy farmers for giving back and for the continued work they do to provide safe and wholesome milk and dairy foods to our families, even during this crisis.”

Kroger has committed to match the milk donations made by Great Georgia Give to increase the support in local communities. The milk donation of 24,000 half gallons represents $60,000 contributed by Kroger Atlanta Division, DFA and Kroger’s Centennial Farms.

