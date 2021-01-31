Georgia agency loses second member to COVID-19 in one week

The Georgia Department of Corrections said that Tomeka Simpson-Dumas had died from COVID complications after dedicating her career to service.

ATLANTA — A Georgia agency is saying yet another unexpected and tearful goodbye to a member of its staff due to COVID complications - just days after another was laid to rest.

The Georgia Department of Corrections announced on Saturday that Tomeka Simpson-Dumas had died due to issues connected to the virus. Simpson-Dumas was the coordinator of the Americans with Disabilities Act with the agency's Office of Professional Standards.

In the announcement, the GDC said Simpson-Dumas "spent her career in service to the state of Georgia" beginning with the Department of Labor to Probation Services, and then serving with their own agency where she "quickly rose through the ranks."

In her time with the GDC, Simpson-Dumas held the roles of criminal investigator, senior auditor, and statewide ADA coordinator.

"Her commitment to public safety and the state of Georgia will never be forgotten," the agency said. "We send our deepest condolences, thoughts, and prayers to Tomeka's family and loved ones today and in the days and weeks to come."

The news of her death to COVID complications comes just days after another member of the state department of corrections also died of similar circumstances.