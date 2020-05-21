State forms working groups to address how to plan next school year

The state announced the K-12 Restart Working Groups on Thursday.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp and State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced the formation of six working groups that will work to plan how to move forward with the next school year.

According to a release, the K-12 Restart Working Groups will focus on six separate issues:

school meals

distance learning and professional learning

connectivity and devices

mental health and wellness

supplemental learning

facilities, equipment, and health guidelines

The working groups will include teachers, school district staff, and public health officials along with representatives of education organizations, nonprofits, and state agencies, the release said.

Gov. Kemp said the groups "will ensure we have experts at the table as we take measured steps forward.”

Woods said that the state education system's "top priority continues to be ensuring that children get through this time healthy, safe, and nurtured and that they have opportunities to learn and grow."

"These working groups will join us in this student-focused approach and will provide invaluable expertise and perspective as we ensure schools are prepared for the fall and have options to ensure learning continues, following the advice and guidance of public health officials on the national and state levels," Woods said.