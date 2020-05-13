Georgia gets first shipment of COVID-19 treatment drug Remdesivir from federal government

It's the first drug shown to help fight COVID-19, which has killed more than 290,000 people worldwide.

ATLANTA — U.S. regulators earlier this month allowed emergency use of an experimental drug that appears to help some coronavirus patients recover faster. On Tuesday, Georgia received its first shipment of Remdesivir from the federal government, Governor Brian Kemp announced.

"I am very thankful to President Trump, Vice President Pence, and the Coronavirus Task Force for their leadership as we fight the spread of COVID-19," said Kemp.

The state received 30 cases with 40 vials of the drug per case, and he said state officials will be working with the Department of Public Health to determine how it will be distributed.

Kathleen E. Toomey, the Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, said they'd be pulling together a team that includes health directors.

"We want to ensure that hospitals, particularly those hardest hit, have access to this drug. It will go to hospitals - it won't go to other providers," she said.

Kemp said those who get the drug will need to follow federal guidance.

"The people who get it - how they have to deal with it - and report - to help with the clinical part of that," he said.

Toomey added that the distribution plans will be released in the next day or two.

"We want to create a consistent algorithm that will be the most fair and provide the most impact in those hardest hit areas as well as those smoldering areas that continue," she said.

