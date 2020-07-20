GHSA to push high school football season back 2 weeks

They still plan on playing a full 10 game schedule plus a full slate of playoff games.

ATLANTA — The Georgia High School Association voted on Monday to push the high school football season back by two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic and recent spike in cases across the state.

Many districts in recent days have opted to start the school year fully digital.

The GHSA said they still plan on playing a full 10 game schedule plus a full slate of playoff games. The season will now start on Sept. 4. All other fall sports will begin on time.

They did say that school districts can still make their own decision on whether or not to allow their schools to play fall sports.

