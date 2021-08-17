Georgia hits 1M COVID-19 cases since pandemic began

As of Tuesday, Georgia has reached 1,000,872 COVID cases, 19,044 confirmed deaths and 69,467 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, Georgia reached 1,000,872 COVID cases, 19,044 confirmed deaths, and 69,467 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

To put that in perspective, 1,000,872 COVID cases is about 9% of Georgia's total population. Georgia reported 7,639 COVID cases (confirmed cases and antigen) on Tuesday and a positivity rate of 16.64%. Health officials suggest the rates of positivity in testing should remain at 5% or below.

The map below shows the number of cases reported in the state since Nov. 3. The orange bars indicate the new cases reported within the past week. It's also important to note that recent numbers reported on Mondays include the weekend tally.

There are also currently 4,600 COVID hospitalizations in Georgia, which is equivalent to 27% of all patients in Georgia.

The chart below shows hospitalizations and new cases since the beginning of the year. The orange bar represents the active number of patients, while the blue bars represent the number of new cases.

On Monday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced additional steps to support Georgia's hospitals amid the spread of the Delta variant. He also encouraged Georgians, including state employees, to get vaccinated for COVID-19.