Georgia in early stages of full resurgence, White House Coronavirus Task Force says

ATLANTA — As COVID-19 cases climb across the country, Georgia is in the early stages of full resurgence, according to the latest White House task force report.

The report, which is dated Nov. 22, said Georgia has seen an increase in new cases and stability in test positivity. Right now, the state remains in the red zone, which means there are 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population. Georgia has the 48th highest rate in the country.

As for test positivity, Georgia is in the orange zone, "indicating a rate between 8 percent and 10 percent, with the 39th highest rate in the country."

Fulton, Gwinnett, and DeKalb had the highest number of new cases over the last three weeks, which represents 26.2 percent of the new cases in the state.

The report indicated that all states and counties need to flatten the curve to sustain the health system for both COVID and non-COVID emergencies.

One of the recommendations listed in the report said proactive testing needs to be done to interrupt silent community spread.

"This must be combined with significant behavior change of all Americans," the report said. "Ensure masks at all times in public, increase physical distancing through significant reduction in capacity in public and private indoor spaces, and ensure every American understands the clear risks of ANY family or friend interactions outside of their immediate household indoors without masks."

It also recommends reducing capacity or closing public spaces where masking is not possible.



Another suggestion mentioned in the report is that if college students return to campus in the winter, schools should conduct mandatory weekly testing of all on and off campus students.

Health officials are also monitoring long-term care facilities.

"During the week of Nov 9 -Nov 15, 12 percent of nursing homes had at least one new resident COVID-19 case, 25 percent had at least one new staff COVID-19 case, and 6 percent had at least one new resident COVID-19 death," the report said.