Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, June 8

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,1214 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 24 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/26-6/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/12-5/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.14.
- There have been 898,115 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 251 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/26-6/8), the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 389.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/12-5/25), the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 472.
- There have been 64,122 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 2 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 56.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 72.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of June 8, there were 578 current hospitalizations – a increase of 1 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,929 67
Atkinson 795 20
Bacon 1,292 29
Baker 163 9
Baldwin 3,882 118
Banks 1,661 38
Barrow 8,934 137
Bartow 11,385 217
Ben Hill 1,502 61
Berrien 1,074 33
Bibb 13,505 417
Bleckley 807 34
Brantley 960 35
Brooks 959 36
Bryan 2,806 38
Bulloch 5,289 64
Burke 1,807 40
Butts 2,371 81
Calhoun 447 15
Camden 3,275 32
Candler 777 38
Carroll 7,496 133
Catoosa 5,879 65
Charlton 1,251 28
Chatham 20,563 436
Chattahoochee 3,620 13
Chattooga 2,261 66
Cherokee 22,750 315
Clarke 12,909 141
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24,437 483
Clinch 738 25
Cobb 61,809 998
Coffee 4,258 141
Colquitt 3,621 84
Columbia 11,184 165
Cook 1,171 40
Coweta 8,846 213
Crawford 520 19
Crisp 1,457 58
Dade 1,251 13
Dawson 2,767 47
DeKalb 58,872 970
Decatur 2,162 55
Dodge 1,091 57
Dooly 802 32
Dougherty 5,660 286
Douglas 12,259 184
Early 1,034 43
Echols 363 4
Effingham 3,873 66
Elbert 1,535 59
Emanuel 1,763 55
Evans 773 17
Fannin 2,154 62
Fayette 6,797 161
Floyd 10,079 193
Forsyth 18,213 192
Franklin 2,376 43
Fulton 83,633 1,331
Gilmer 2,529 75
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6,808 159
Gordon 6,551 106
Grady 1,606 49
Greene 1,516 54
Gwinnett 87,698 1,116
Habersham 4,682 153
Hall 25,417 459
Hancock 842 65
Haralson 1,723 35
Harris 2,240 59
Hart 1,724 38
Heard 654 17
Henry 19,639 308
Houston 10,196 204
Irwin 747 18
Jackson 8,608 136
Jasper 688 18
Jeff Davis 1,308 35
Jefferson 1,594 60
Jenkins 729 39
Johnson 793 43
Jones 1,610 52
Lamar 1,365 47
Lanier 512 9
Laurens 3,749 147
Lee 1,620 50
Liberty 3,598 62
Lincoln 526 25
Long 691 12
Lowndes 7,957 145
Lumpkin 2,845 66
Macon 626 30
Madison 2,782 47
Marion 406 21
McDuffie 1,710 42
McIntosh 703 14
Meriwether 1,562 76
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1,551 74
Monroe 1,911 88
Montgomery 734 20
Morgan 1,209 24
Murray 4,242 84
Muscogee 14,757 423
Newton 7,679 233
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,808 484
Oconee 3,088 66
Oglethorpe 1,214 29
Paulding 11,022 172
Peach 1,895 58
Pickens 2,573 64
Pierce 1,286 46
Pike 1,092 28
Polk 3,979 83
Pulaski 614 33
Putnam 1,812 57
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1,571 41
Randolph 476 33
Richmond 20,355 429
Rockdale 6,194 154
Schley 211 5
Screven 827 21
Seminole 750 18
Spalding 4,207 164
Stephens 3,019 78
Stewart 830 25
Sumter 1,836 96
Talbot 400 18
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1,870 46
Taylor 516 22
Telfair 731 45
Terrell 583 47
Thomas 3,653 114
Tift 3,472 99
Toombs 2,972 101
Towns 1,129 45
Treutlen 635 28
Troup 6,031 195
Turner 613 34
Twiggs 511 39
Union 2,088 72
Unknown 2,304 5
Upson 1,832 111
Walker 6,724 81
Walton 8,168 239
Ware 3,075 152
Warren 390 17
Washington 1,645 62
Wayne 2,783 80
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 462 21
White 3,011 68
Whitfield 14,962 231
Wilcox 481 30
Wilkes 684 23
Wilkinson 738 27
Worth 1,202 61