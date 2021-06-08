Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, June 8

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,1214 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 24 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/26-6/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/12-5/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.14.

in Georgia, an increase of 24 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/26-6/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/12-5/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.14. There have been 898,115 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 251 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/26-6/8), the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 389.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/12-5/25), the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 472.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 251 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/26-6/8), the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 389.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/12-5/25), the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 472. There have been 64,122 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 2 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 56.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 72.29.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 2 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 56.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 72.29. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of June 8, there were 578 current hospitalizations – a increase of 1 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,929 67

Atkinson 795 20

Bacon 1,292 29

Baker 163 9

Baldwin 3,882 118

Banks 1,661 38

Barrow 8,934 137

Bartow 11,385 217

Ben Hill 1,502 61

Berrien 1,074 33

Bibb 13,505 417

Bleckley 807 34

Brantley 960 35

Brooks 959 36

Bryan 2,806 38

Bulloch 5,289 64

Burke 1,807 40

Butts 2,371 81

Calhoun 447 15

Camden 3,275 32

Candler 777 38

Carroll 7,496 133

Catoosa 5,879 65

Charlton 1,251 28

Chatham 20,563 436

Chattahoochee 3,620 13

Chattooga 2,261 66

Cherokee 22,750 315

Clarke 12,909 141

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24,437 483

Clinch 738 25

Cobb 61,809 998

Coffee 4,258 141

Colquitt 3,621 84

Columbia 11,184 165

Cook 1,171 40

Coweta 8,846 213

Crawford 520 19

Crisp 1,457 58

Dade 1,251 13

Dawson 2,767 47

DeKalb 58,872 970

Decatur 2,162 55

Dodge 1,091 57

Dooly 802 32

Dougherty 5,660 286

Douglas 12,259 184

Early 1,034 43

Echols 363 4

Effingham 3,873 66

Elbert 1,535 59

Emanuel 1,763 55

Evans 773 17

Fannin 2,154 62

Fayette 6,797 161

Floyd 10,079 193

Forsyth 18,213 192

Franklin 2,376 43

Fulton 83,633 1,331

Gilmer 2,529 75

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6,808 159

Gordon 6,551 106

Grady 1,606 49

Greene 1,516 54

Gwinnett 87,698 1,116

Habersham 4,682 153

Hall 25,417 459

Hancock 842 65

Haralson 1,723 35

Harris 2,240 59

Hart 1,724 38

Heard 654 17

Henry 19,639 308

Houston 10,196 204

Irwin 747 18

Jackson 8,608 136

Jasper 688 18

Jeff Davis 1,308 35

Jefferson 1,594 60

Jenkins 729 39

Johnson 793 43

Jones 1,610 52

Lamar 1,365 47

Lanier 512 9

Laurens 3,749 147

Lee 1,620 50

Liberty 3,598 62

Lincoln 526 25

Long 691 12

Lowndes 7,957 145

Lumpkin 2,845 66

Macon 626 30

Madison 2,782 47

Marion 406 21

McDuffie 1,710 42

McIntosh 703 14

Meriwether 1,562 76

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1,551 74

Monroe 1,911 88

Montgomery 734 20

Morgan 1,209 24

Murray 4,242 84

Muscogee 14,757 423

Newton 7,679 233

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,808 484

Oconee 3,088 66

Oglethorpe 1,214 29

Paulding 11,022 172

Peach 1,895 58

Pickens 2,573 64

Pierce 1,286 46

Pike 1,092 28

Polk 3,979 83

Pulaski 614 33

Putnam 1,812 57

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1,571 41

Randolph 476 33

Richmond 20,355 429

Rockdale 6,194 154

Schley 211 5

Screven 827 21

Seminole 750 18

Spalding 4,207 164

Stephens 3,019 78

Stewart 830 25

Sumter 1,836 96

Talbot 400 18

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1,870 46

Taylor 516 22

Telfair 731 45

Terrell 583 47

Thomas 3,653 114

Tift 3,472 99

Toombs 2,972 101

Towns 1,129 45

Treutlen 635 28

Troup 6,031 195

Turner 613 34

Twiggs 511 39

Union 2,088 72

Unknown 2,304 5

Upson 1,832 111

Walker 6,724 81

Walton 8,168 239

Ware 3,075 152

Warren 390 17

Washington 1,645 62

Wayne 2,783 80

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 462 21

White 3,011 68

Whitfield 14,962 231

Wilcox 481 30

Wilkes 684 23

Wilkinson 738 27