x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, June 8

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,1214 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 24 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/26-6/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/12-5/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.14. 
  • There have been 898,115 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 251 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/26-6/8), the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 389.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/12-5/25), the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 472.  
  • There have been 64,122 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 2 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 56.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 72.29. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current  statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of June 8, there were 578 current hospitalizations – a increase of 1 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS  

Appling    1,929    67

Atkinson    795    20

Bacon    1,292    29

Baker    163    9

Baldwin    3,882    118

Banks    1,661    38

Barrow    8,934    137

Bartow    11,385    217

Ben Hill    1,502    61

Berrien    1,074    33

Bibb    13,505    417

Bleckley    807    34

Brantley    960    35

Brooks    959    36

Bryan    2,806    38

Bulloch    5,289    64

Burke    1,807    40

Butts    2,371    81

Calhoun    447    15

Camden    3,275    32

Candler    777    38

Carroll    7,496    133

Catoosa    5,879    65

Charlton    1,251    28

Chatham    20,563    436

Chattahoochee    3,620    13

Chattooga    2,261    66

Cherokee    22,750    315

Clarke    12,909    141

Clay    186    3

Clayton    24,437    483

Clinch    738    25

Cobb    61,809    998

Coffee    4,258    141

Colquitt    3,621    84

Columbia    11,184    165

Cook    1,171    40

Coweta    8,846    213

Crawford    520    19

Crisp    1,457    58

Dade    1,251    13

Dawson    2,767    47

DeKalb    58,872    970

Decatur    2,162    55

Dodge    1,091    57

Dooly    802    32

Dougherty    5,660    286

Douglas    12,259    184

Early    1,034    43

Echols    363    4

Effingham    3,873    66

Elbert    1,535    59

Emanuel    1,763    55

Evans    773    17

Fannin    2,154    62

Fayette    6,797    161

Floyd    10,079    193

Forsyth    18,213    192

Franklin    2,376    43

Fulton    83,633    1,331

Gilmer    2,529    75

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6,808    159

Gordon    6,551    106

Grady    1,606    49

Greene    1,516    54

Gwinnett    87,698    1,116

Habersham    4,682    153

Hall    25,417    459

Hancock    842    65

Haralson    1,723    35

Harris    2,240    59

Hart    1,724    38

Heard    654    17

Henry    19,639    308

Houston    10,196    204

Irwin    747    18

Jackson    8,608    136

Jasper    688    18

Jeff Davis    1,308    35

Jefferson    1,594    60

Jenkins    729    39

Johnson    793    43

Jones    1,610    52

Lamar    1,365    47

Lanier    512    9

Laurens    3,749    147

Lee    1,620    50

Liberty    3,598    62

Lincoln    526    25

Long    691    12

Lowndes    7,957    145

Lumpkin    2,845    66

Macon    626    30

Madison    2,782    47

Marion    406    21

McDuffie    1,710    42

McIntosh    703    14

Meriwether    1,562    76

Miller    685    9

Mitchell    1,551    74

Monroe    1,911    88

Montgomery    734    20

Morgan    1,209    24

Murray    4,242    84

Muscogee    14,757    423

Newton    7,679    233

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,808    484

Oconee    3,088    66

Oglethorpe    1,214    29

Paulding    11,022    172

Peach    1,895    58

Pickens    2,573    64

Pierce    1,286    46

Pike    1,092    28

Polk    3,979    83

Pulaski    614    33

Putnam    1,812    57

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1,571    41

Randolph    476    33

Richmond    20,355    429

Rockdale    6,194    154

Schley    211    5

Screven    827    21

Seminole    750    18

Spalding    4,207    164

Stephens    3,019    78

Stewart    830    25

Sumter    1,836    96

Talbot    400    18

Taliaferro    102    3

Tattnall    1,870    46

Taylor    516    22

Telfair    731    45

Terrell    583    47

Thomas    3,653    114

Tift    3,472    99

Toombs    2,972    101

Towns    1,129    45

Treutlen    635    28

Troup    6,031    195

Turner    613    34

Twiggs    511    39

Union    2,088    72

Unknown    2,304    5

Upson    1,832    111

Walker    6,724    81

Walton    8,168    239

Ware    3,075    152

Warren    390    17

Washington    1,645    62

Wayne    2,783    80

Webster    107    4

Wheeler    462    21

White    3,011    68

Whitfield    14,962    231

Wilcox    481    30

Wilkes    684    23

Wilkinson    738    27

Worth    1,202    61

    

Related Articles