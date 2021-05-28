x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 28, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,052 deaths in Georgia, with an increase of 35 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/15-5/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 19.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/1-5/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.14.
  • There have been 895,253 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 361 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 416.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 683.
  • There have been 63,696 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 99 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 71.14.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of May 28, there were 732 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 28 hospitalizations from the previous day.


COUNTY- CASES - DEATHS 

Appling    1,926    67

Atkinson    792    20

Bacon    1,290    29

Baker    163    9

Baldwin    3,871    117

Banks    1,660    38

Barrow    8,902    136

Bartow    11,351    214

Ben Hill    1,497    61

Berrien    1,072    33

Bibb    13,454    413

Bleckley    806    34

Brantley    955    35

Brooks    956    36

Bryan    2,790    37

Bulloch    5,294    64

Burke    1,803    40

Butts    2,355    81

Calhoun    453    15

Camden    3,257    31

Candler    776    38

Carroll    7,480    132

Catoosa    5,812    65

Charlton    1,241    27

Chatham    20,489    431

Chattahoochee    3,620    13

Chattooga    2,255    65

Cherokee    22,660    312

Clarke    12,888    139

Clay    185    3

Clayton    24,303    474

Clinch    741    25

Cobb    61,633    990

Coffee    4,246    140

Colquitt    3,576    83

Columbia    11,163    165

Cook    1,167    39

Coweta    8,819    209

Crawford    519    18

Crisp    1,452    58

Dade    1,245    13

Dawson    2,761    45

DeKalb    58,703    965

Decatur    2,160    55

Dodge    1,091    57

Dooly    804    32

Dougherty    5,628    283

Douglas    12,222    182

Early    1,027    43

Echols    361    4

Effingham    3,859    66

Elbert    1,533    59

Emanuel    1,756    55

Evans    773    17

Fannin    2,143    62

Fayette    6,776    158

Floyd    10,060    193

Forsyth    18,164    190

Franklin    2,367    43

Fulton    83,363    1,317

Gilmer    2,518    75

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6,799    159

Gordon    6,529    106

Grady    1,591    49

Greene    1,513    54

Gwinnett    87,431    1,104

Habersham    4,673    152

Hall    25,291    458

Hancock    842    64

Haralson    1,720    35

Harris    2,234    58

Hart    1,717    37

Heard    652    17

Henry    19,568    303

Houston    10,175    203

Irwin    691    18

Jackson    8,588    135

Jasper    684    19

Jeff Davis    1,305    35

Jefferson    1,588    60

Jenkins    729    39

Johnson    793    43

Jones    1,597    52

Lamar    1,363    46

Lanier    509    9

Laurens    3,743    146

Lee    1,610    50

Liberty    3,572    62

Lincoln    522    25

Long    685    12

Lowndes    7,908    145

Lumpkin    2,840    66

Macon    626    29

Madison    2,775    45

Marion    406    19

McDuffie    1,710    42

McIntosh    701    14

Meriwether    1,555    76

Miller    685    9

Mitchell    1,548    74

Monroe    1,900    87

Montgomery    730    19

Morgan    1,206    24

Murray    4,238    83

Muscogee    14,692    416

Newton    7,647    231

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,908    480

Oconee    3,080    66

Oglethorpe    1,212    29

Paulding    10,958    170

Peach    1,888    53

Pickens    2,576    63

Pierce    1,281    44

Pike    1,084    27

Polk    3,971    83

Pulaski    612    33

Putnam    1,809    56

Quitman    82    2

Rabun    1,568    41

Randolph    473    33

Richmond    20,299    423

Rockdale    6,167    154

Schley    211    4

Screven    822    21

Seminole    748    18

Spalding    4,174    161

Stephens    3,004    78

Stewart    817    25

Sumter    1,833    95

Talbot    401    18

Taliaferro    102    3

Tattnall    1,863    46

Taylor    514    22

Telfair    729    45

Terrell    578    47

Thomas    3,635    114

Tift    3,459    98

Toombs    2,967    101

Towns    1,121    44

Treutlen    633    26

Troup    6,024    191

Turner    610    34

Twiggs    510    39

Union    2,077    70

Unknown    2,311    8

Upson    1,835    111

Walker    6,676    80

Walton    8,145    239

Ware    3,058    151

Warren    388    17

Washington    1,639    62

Wayne    2,776    80

Webster    107    4

Wheeler    460    21

White    3,005    67

Whitfield    14,950    230

Wilcox    478    30

Wilkes    676    22

Wilkinson    735    27

Worth    1,201    60

Related Articles