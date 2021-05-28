Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 28, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,052 deaths in Georgia, with an increase of 35 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/15-5/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 19.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/1-5/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.14.
- There have been 895,253 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 361 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 416.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 683.
- There have been 63,696 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 99 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 71.14.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of May 28, there were 732 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 28 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1,926 67
Atkinson 792 20
Bacon 1,290 29
Baker 163 9
Baldwin 3,871 117
Banks 1,660 38
Barrow 8,902 136
Bartow 11,351 214
Ben Hill 1,497 61
Berrien 1,072 33
Bibb 13,454 413
Bleckley 806 34
Brantley 955 35
Brooks 956 36
Bryan 2,790 37
Bulloch 5,294 64
Burke 1,803 40
Butts 2,355 81
Calhoun 453 15
Camden 3,257 31
Candler 776 38
Carroll 7,480 132
Catoosa 5,812 65
Charlton 1,241 27
Chatham 20,489 431
Chattahoochee 3,620 13
Chattooga 2,255 65
Cherokee 22,660 312
Clarke 12,888 139
Clay 185 3
Clayton 24,303 474
Clinch 741 25
Cobb 61,633 990
Coffee 4,246 140
Colquitt 3,576 83
Columbia 11,163 165
Cook 1,167 39
Coweta 8,819 209
Crawford 519 18
Crisp 1,452 58
Dade 1,245 13
Dawson 2,761 45
DeKalb 58,703 965
Decatur 2,160 55
Dodge 1,091 57
Dooly 804 32
Dougherty 5,628 283
Douglas 12,222 182
Early 1,027 43
Echols 361 4
Effingham 3,859 66
Elbert 1,533 59
Emanuel 1,756 55
Evans 773 17
Fannin 2,143 62
Fayette 6,776 158
Floyd 10,060 193
Forsyth 18,164 190
Franklin 2,367 43
Fulton 83,363 1,317
Gilmer 2,518 75
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6,799 159
Gordon 6,529 106
Grady 1,591 49
Greene 1,513 54
Gwinnett 87,431 1,104
Habersham 4,673 152
Hall 25,291 458
Hancock 842 64
Haralson 1,720 35
Harris 2,234 58
Hart 1,717 37
Heard 652 17
Henry 19,568 303
Houston 10,175 203
Irwin 691 18
Jackson 8,588 135
Jasper 684 19
Jeff Davis 1,305 35
Jefferson 1,588 60
Jenkins 729 39
Johnson 793 43
Jones 1,597 52
Lamar 1,363 46
Lanier 509 9
Laurens 3,743 146
Lee 1,610 50
Liberty 3,572 62
Lincoln 522 25
Long 685 12
Lowndes 7,908 145
Lumpkin 2,840 66
Macon 626 29
Madison 2,775 45
Marion 406 19
McDuffie 1,710 42
McIntosh 701 14
Meriwether 1,555 76
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1,548 74
Monroe 1,900 87
Montgomery 730 19
Morgan 1,206 24
Murray 4,238 83
Muscogee 14,692 416
Newton 7,647 231
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,908 480
Oconee 3,080 66
Oglethorpe 1,212 29
Paulding 10,958 170
Peach 1,888 53
Pickens 2,576 63
Pierce 1,281 44
Pike 1,084 27
Polk 3,971 83
Pulaski 612 33
Putnam 1,809 56
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1,568 41
Randolph 473 33
Richmond 20,299 423
Rockdale 6,167 154
Schley 211 4
Screven 822 21
Seminole 748 18
Spalding 4,174 161
Stephens 3,004 78
Stewart 817 25
Sumter 1,833 95
Talbot 401 18
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1,863 46
Taylor 514 22
Telfair 729 45
Terrell 578 47
Thomas 3,635 114
Tift 3,459 98
Toombs 2,967 101
Towns 1,121 44
Treutlen 633 26
Troup 6,024 191
Turner 610 34
Twiggs 510 39
Union 2,077 70
Unknown 2,311 8
Upson 1,835 111
Walker 6,676 80
Walton 8,145 239
Ware 3,058 151
Warren 388 17
Washington 1,639 62
Wayne 2,776 80
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 460 21
White 3,005 67
Whitfield 14,950 230
Wilcox 478 30
Wilkes 676 22
Wilkinson 735 27
Worth 1,201 60