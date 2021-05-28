Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 28, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,052 deaths in Georgia, with an increase of 35 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/15-5/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 19.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/1-5/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.14.

There have been 895,253 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 361 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 416.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 683.

There have been 63,696 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 99 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 71.14.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of May 28, there were 732 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 28 hospitalizations from the previous day.



COUNTY- CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1,926 67

Atkinson 792 20

Bacon 1,290 29

Baker 163 9

Baldwin 3,871 117

Banks 1,660 38

Barrow 8,902 136

Bartow 11,351 214

Ben Hill 1,497 61

Berrien 1,072 33

Bibb 13,454 413

Bleckley 806 34

Brantley 955 35

Brooks 956 36

Bryan 2,790 37

Bulloch 5,294 64

Burke 1,803 40

Butts 2,355 81

Calhoun 453 15

Camden 3,257 31

Candler 776 38

Carroll 7,480 132

Catoosa 5,812 65

Charlton 1,241 27

Chatham 20,489 431

Chattahoochee 3,620 13

Chattooga 2,255 65

Cherokee 22,660 312

Clarke 12,888 139

Clay 185 3

Clayton 24,303 474

Clinch 741 25

Cobb 61,633 990

Coffee 4,246 140

Colquitt 3,576 83

Columbia 11,163 165

Cook 1,167 39

Coweta 8,819 209

Crawford 519 18

Crisp 1,452 58

Dade 1,245 13

Dawson 2,761 45

DeKalb 58,703 965

Decatur 2,160 55

Dodge 1,091 57

Dooly 804 32

Dougherty 5,628 283

Douglas 12,222 182

Early 1,027 43

Echols 361 4

Effingham 3,859 66

Elbert 1,533 59

Emanuel 1,756 55

Evans 773 17

Fannin 2,143 62

Fayette 6,776 158

Floyd 10,060 193

Forsyth 18,164 190

Franklin 2,367 43

Fulton 83,363 1,317

Gilmer 2,518 75

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6,799 159

Gordon 6,529 106

Grady 1,591 49

Greene 1,513 54

Gwinnett 87,431 1,104

Habersham 4,673 152

Hall 25,291 458

Hancock 842 64

Haralson 1,720 35

Harris 2,234 58

Hart 1,717 37

Heard 652 17

Henry 19,568 303

Houston 10,175 203

Irwin 691 18

Jackson 8,588 135

Jasper 684 19

Jeff Davis 1,305 35

Jefferson 1,588 60

Jenkins 729 39

Johnson 793 43

Jones 1,597 52

Lamar 1,363 46

Lanier 509 9

Laurens 3,743 146

Lee 1,610 50

Liberty 3,572 62

Lincoln 522 25

Long 685 12

Lowndes 7,908 145

Lumpkin 2,840 66

Macon 626 29

Madison 2,775 45

Marion 406 19

McDuffie 1,710 42

McIntosh 701 14

Meriwether 1,555 76

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1,548 74

Monroe 1,900 87

Montgomery 730 19

Morgan 1,206 24

Murray 4,238 83

Muscogee 14,692 416

Newton 7,647 231

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,908 480

Oconee 3,080 66

Oglethorpe 1,212 29

Paulding 10,958 170

Peach 1,888 53

Pickens 2,576 63

Pierce 1,281 44

Pike 1,084 27

Polk 3,971 83

Pulaski 612 33

Putnam 1,809 56

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1,568 41

Randolph 473 33

Richmond 20,299 423

Rockdale 6,167 154

Schley 211 4

Screven 822 21

Seminole 748 18

Spalding 4,174 161

Stephens 3,004 78

Stewart 817 25

Sumter 1,833 95

Talbot 401 18

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1,863 46

Taylor 514 22

Telfair 729 45

Terrell 578 47

Thomas 3,635 114

Tift 3,459 98

Toombs 2,967 101

Towns 1,121 44

Treutlen 633 26

Troup 6,024 191

Turner 610 34

Twiggs 510 39

Union 2,077 70

Unknown 2,311 8

Upson 1,835 111

Walker 6,676 80

Walton 8,145 239

Ware 3,058 151

Warren 388 17

Washington 1,639 62

Wayne 2,776 80

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 460 21

White 3,005 67

Whitfield 14,950 230

Wilcox 478 30

Wilkes 676 22

Wilkinson 735 27