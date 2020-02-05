Georgia poultry company donates 50,000 pounds of frozen chicken to southwest Atlanta families

A good deed in a time of need.

ATLANTA — An anonymous Georgia poultry company donated 50,000 pounds of frozen chicken for metro Atlanta families. It was handed out by the nonprofit organization "7 Bridges To Recovery" in southwest Atlanta.

One 11Alive viewer sent pictures of a company helping struggling families during this coronavirus pandemic. The nonprofit said they got the word out about the giveaway through social media and by placing signs in front of their building.

They said people began showing up in droves. One Atlanta resident said this food will help his family get through these tough times, and he's grateful.

"Thanks to these guys, my family of seven is going to eat for the next few weeks," he said. "Without God and the blessing of this church, I don't know where we'd be. I want to thank everyone, and I can't thank them enough."

Organizers say the poultry company was inspired to give away the free food after seeing countless families face unemployment in these uncertain times.

