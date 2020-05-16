Judge dismisses suit seeking to delay Georgia election again

The lawsuit was filed last month by an election integrity advocacy group and individual Georgia voters.

ATLANTA — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit prompted by the coronavirus outbreak that sought to further delay Georgia’s primary election and to force other changes to the voting process.

It asked a judge to postpone the primary election from June 9 to June 30, implement measures to protect voters and election workers from the coronavirus, and make voting by mail more practical.

The judge wrote in an opinion Thursday that it's up to state legislatures, not the courts, to manage elections.

