Gov. Kemp launches 'Safety Promise' campaign, asking Georgians to follow COVID-19 guidelines

ATLANTA — In recent weeks, the state of Georgia has seen record numbers for new COVID-19 cases reported. To remind Georgians to stay diligent during the pandemic, Gov. Brian Kemp has launched the "Georgia Safety Promise" campaign.

“As we continue to fight COVID-19, we want to ensure Georgia businesses and the public are abiding by public health guidance in order to keep Georgia healthy and open for business,” Kemp said.

“The Georgia Safety Promise is a pledge between business owners and the public to join together to maintain a safe environment following Georgia Department of Public Health and CDC guidelines," he added. "By working together, we can continue to protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians.”

Kemp's office said businesses that commit to the campaign agree voluntarily to follow the guidelines from his and the Georgia Department of Public Health. Participating businesses will receive a digital toolkit of resources to share their commitment, including social media posts, signage for their business, and more.

“Under the leadership of Governor Kemp, and with the full support and engagement of the business community and the public, we will continue to work collaboratively to keep Georgia open for business while safeguarding the health of all Georgians,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The governor said Georgians can commit to the campaign by following safety guidelines when in public spaces, including practicing social distance, wearing masks, washing and sanitizing hands, and supporting businesses that this same mission.

To commit to the pledge and to learn more it, visit the pledge's website.