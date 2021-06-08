Georgia state representative's husband dies after battling COVID-19 for months

Rep. Patty Bentley's husband, Darryl, was first hospitalized on New Year's Eve

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The husband of Georgia State Rep. Patty Bentley has died after being hospitalized for several months with COVID-19.

Bentley’s husband, Darryl, had been sick since the end of December when he was taken from Macon down to Savannah for an ICU bed.

She confirmed to 13WMAZ that Darryl died Monday evening, and that they were able to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary just before he passed.

Bentley said, as a state representative, that she wants to see more done when it comes to COVID-19 and hospitalizations because people are still battling the virus and on ventilators.

Reporter Taelore Hicks will have more from Bentley Tuesday night.