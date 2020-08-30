Cases of COVID-19 double at Georgia Tech in recent days

The institution is one of the few public university's in the state to be transparent with its cases.

ATLANTA — While many colleges across the state are not transparent with positive COVID-19 cases on campus, Georgia Tech is publicly presenting the numbers on a website.

Data shows that since Monday, 339 new cases came back positive.

Last weekend, the institute reported 33 new cases on Saturday with roughly 17 being from one Greek organization and house. In all, there were 251 cases involving students and staff.

On Sunday, Georgia Tech is reporting 641 total cases.

The University of Georgia, on its health center website, shows data for its surveillance testing. They said they collect 300 samples per day from faculty, staff and students who volunteer.

During the week ending Aug. 21, they said 1,364 people were tested and 32 were positive. The prior week, 793 were tested and 3 were positive.

They are not showing overall cases among students and staff as of today.