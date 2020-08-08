Georgia Tech offering free testing to everyone on campus as move-ins begin

The school is offering free testing for everyone on campus, but it's voluntary.

ATLANTA — Students at Georgia Tech started moving in on Friday - and part of the process for many will be going to get a COVID-19 test.

The school is offering free testing for everyone on campus, but it's voluntary. The school said results should be available within 48 hours and they don't just want people who are feeling sick to get a test. The goal is to test 1,500 asymptomatic students, faculty, and staff each day to try and curb the spread.

That’s because not everyone who has the virus shows obvious symptoms – if any at all – which can be an issue in close spaces since it is believed COVID-19 spreads regardless of shown symptoms.

And while many recover with no issues, the illness can cause severe complications or death in others.

So far, the University System of Georgia has already ordered stringent mask requirements for students, faculty, staff, and even visitors. These are in place for any public college or university in the state if the person is indoors or in a situation “where six feet social distancing may not always be possible.”