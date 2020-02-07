Georgia Tech police department employee tests positive for coronavirus

A spokesperson for the school confirmed the case on Wednesday, saying they were aware of it.

ATLANTA — An employee for Georgia Tech's police department has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the school confirmed the case on Wednesday, saying they were aware of it. They added that "Georgia Tech follows Georgia Department of Public Health guidance to ensure the health and safety of our community."

Georgia Tech didn't release any more information regarding the case.

Tragedy struck the Georgia Tech community last month when one of its officers died from the virus.

The school announced on June 4 that Officer James Cornacchia of the Georgia Tech Police Department lost his battle with COVID-19. He was with the department for nearly 20 years. GTPD said Cornacchia had not been on campus for several weeks prior to being diagnosed with COVID-19.

In recent days, COVID-19 cases have surged in Georgia, with the state breaking another record Wednesday reporting 2,946 new cases - which is the highest number of new positive cases reported in a single day for the state.

Some health experts claim the increases the state has been seeing in recent weeks is due to more widespread testing across the state.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.