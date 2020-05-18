Georgia Tech student helps develop lifesaving equipment to battle the coronavirus

This Georgia Tech student is following in the footsteps of his parents.

ATLANTA — One Georgia Tech University student is following in the life-saving footsteps of his parents and doing his part to help during this coronavirus pandemic.

According to Georgia Tech News Center, Atlanta native Kentez Craig is a part of a student-run team that is working to develop protective gear for front line workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

"By being able to offer this help, it gives me that feeling of being able to give back to both my parents and all my parent's friends and family and whatnot that are in harm’s way and on the frontlines as healthcare workers," Craig said.

Craig's parents are no stranger to the healthcare industry, according to the article. Craig said his father, Kenneth, is currently working as a paramedic at a metro Atlanta hospital. Both his father and mother, Jackie, used to work for DeKalb Fire Rescue.

Saving lives and working on the front lines is nothing new for the Craig family.

“It really feels like I’m helping my parents and my parents' friends,” Craig explained to Georgia Tech News Center, “and all the mothers and fathers out there that are in the line of fire and then having to return home to their families and children.”

Craig helped develop an intubation box that serves as a shield to healthcare workers while inserting a tube inside of coronavirus patients. He explained to 11Alive's Elwyn Lopez that sedated patients can cough during a procedure and put everyone in the room at risk.

The box he created will provide an additional protective layer for those in the room. The Georgia Tech student said the boxes are already available and in use at local hospitals such as Emory and Grady.

“Some of the people we delivered it to were like, 'this is better than I could’ve ever imagined,' and that was really heartwarming to see," Craig said.

Craig also said the intubation box helps keep N-95 masks clean so they can be used for an extended period of time while there is a limited supply.

Craig said he doesn't mind putting in the long hours of work and service. He said he wants to do everything he can to protect healthcare heroes on the front line of this pandemic -- much like his father.

“Ideally lives will be saved because of this and I don’t think there’s a greater thing that we could be doing right now," Craig said.

