Georgia Tech students begin moving onto campus amid heightened virus protocols

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech first-year students began moving into campus living on Saturday, in a process unlike any that freshmen before them have experienced.

Students and parents were undergoing a drive-thru check-in process before they could move into rooms on a campus where masks were ubiquitous and on-site COVID-19 testing was being conducted.

The school is offering free testing for anyone on campus. That testing is voluntary.

11Alive's Tracey Amick Peer reports some additional safety measures include PPE wellness kits in every residence, reconfigured rooms to maximize the number of single rooms and a new app for scheduling most campus activities, from moving in to getting meals.

In a Facebook live on the school's page, the Interim Assistant Director for West Campus Sherry Murray said the move-in process was going smoothly.

"Families have been very appreciate of the level of detail they can tell we've taken to prepare for their student to arrive, we're very proud of that," she said.

She added there were "literally hundreds of volunteers" on campus helping the process move along.

The Facebook live also outlined how Georgia Tech is employing pool testing for students, using a more simple saliva test kit.

The pool testing process is one by which multiple samples are processed at the same time, allowing processing to be done more efficiently.

"If the pool is positive, it means that one or more of the individuals tested in that pool may be infected, so each of the samples in that pool are tested again individually," the FDA explains. "Because the samples are pooled, it is expected that fewer tests are run overall, meaning fewer testing supplies are used and more tests can be run at the same time allowing patients to receive their results more quickly in most cases."