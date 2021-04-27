29% of Georgians still hesitant to get COVID-19 vaccine, survey says

While most of those surveyed appeared to trust the vaccines many Georgians still showed skepticism of taking a coronavirus vaccine.

ATLANTA, Georgia — A new survey shows that despite the recent pause of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, half of those who responded still believe that coronavirus vaccines are safe.

The results of the SurveyUSA poll show that a combined 62 percent said they think the coronavirus vaccines are very safe or mostly safe.

While most of those surveyed appeared to trust the coronavirus vaccines, many Georgians still showed skepticism.

Unsurprisingly, over 40 percent of those surveyed in the poll said they are probably or definitely not going to get vaccinated.

The poll, conducted online from April 19 through April 22, was of a national sample of 600 adults over 18 who live in Atlanta.

See the full results below:

In general, how safe or unsafe do you think the Coronavirus vaccines are? (Credibility Interval for this question = ± 5 percentage points)

Very Safe – 22%

Mostly Safe – 40%

Mostly Unsafe –11%

Very unsafe – 11%

Not sure – 15%





Have you received 1 or more COVID vaccine shots? (Credibility Interval for this question = ± 5 percentage points)

Yes – 50%

No – 49%

Not sure – 1%







Before US authorities recommended a "pause" in the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, did you plan to get vaccinated for the Coronavirus? (Credibility Interval for this question = ± 5 percentage points)

Definitely Was Going To Get Vaccinated – 17%

Probably Was Going To Get Vaccinated – 15%

Was Not Sure Whether Or Not I Would – 27%

– Probably Was Not Going To Get Vaccinated – 11%

Definitely Was Not Going To Get Vaccinated – 29%

Which of these best describes how you feel about getting vaccinated now? (Credibility Interval for this question = ± 5 percentage points)

Definitely Was Going To Get Vaccinated – 13%

Probably Was Going To Get Vaccinated – 16%

Was Not Sure Whether Or Not I Would – 27%

– Probably Was Not Going To Get Vaccinated – 15%

Definitely Was Not Going To Get Vaccinated – 28%





Are you working from home due to the Coronavirus? (Credibility Interval for this question = ± 5 percentage points)

Yes – 37%

No – 67%

Not sure – 1%





How long will it be before you feel ready to return to your workplace? (Credibility Interval for this question = ± 5 percentage points)

Already Feel Ready – 32 %

Another Month Or Two – 11%

Another 3-6 Months –23 %

Between 6 Months And 1 Year From Now – 10%

More Than 1 Year From Now – 5%

I Will Never Feel Comfortable – 9%

Not sure – 9%





Before the Coronavirus, did you ever fly on a plane? (Credibility Interval for this question = ± 5 percentage points)

Yes – 79%

No – 21%

Not sure – 0%



How long will it be before you feel ready to travel on a plane? (Credibility Interval for this question = ± 5 percentage points)

Already Feel Ready – 37%

Another Month Or Two – 9%

Another 3-6 Months – 12 %

Between 6 Months And 1 Year From Now – 15 %

More Than 1 Year From Now – 12%

I Will Never Feel Comfortable – 4%

Not sure – 11%











