Gov. Kemp warns Georgians not to ingest 'bleach-like' substance to treat COVID

The chemical has disinfecting qualities but can be deadly if ingested. The state says it has seen reports that some have used it to 'treat' the coronavirus.

ATLANTA — A message from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is urging Georgians to avoid using a bleach-like substance as a COVID-19 treatment.

The governor's office released a statement over the weekend addressing reports received by the state's Department of Public Health that people were using diluted chlorine dioxide to "treat" the virus.

"Chlorine dioxide is a bleach-like cleaning agent and, if ingested, can have severe, adverse health effects, including death," the notice from Kemp's office said.

That note goes on to suggest that the chemical products "have not been shown to be safe and effective for any use, including the treatment of COVID-19."

The chemical itself, the governor's office said, is an ingredient in disinfectants and also has industrial uses. The chemical is also known for its use in disinfecting drinking water. However, in the United States and across the world, its use is closely regulated down to a very small amount by volume due to the dangers it poses in larger quantities.

It is not meant to be ingested directly.

Symptoms of ingesting chlorine dioxide include respiratory failure, potentially fatal abnormal heart rhythms, life-threatening low blood sugar due to dehydration, acute liver failure, low blood cell counts, severe vomiting, and severe diarrhea.

The warning also listed various names and brands the chemical is sold under including MSS, Miracle Mineral Solution, Master Mineral Solution, Water Purification Solution, CDS, and Aqueous Chlorine Dioxide; though the list isn't exhaustive.

In a previous interview, one of Emory's leading epidemiologists shared similar statements about the dangers of using chlorine dioxide to treat COVID-19.

"It's a really bad idea. ... Drinking hand sanitizer is a really bad idea," Dr. Carlos del Rio said. "Those therapies don't work. And, in fact, they can kill you if you get COVID and you're not serious enough to be in the hospital."

For those who contract COVID-19, del Rio suggested there are basically two important things to do: avoid infecting other people and self-care.