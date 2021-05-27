Georgia's COVID vaccine rates still among lowest in the U.S

Georgia is 48th for people vaccinated in a new state-by state ranking from the White House.

ATLANTA — The number of Georgians fully vaccinated hit 32% late Thursday afternoon and the pace has dropped by 64% from when the state first started administering doses.

"There are consequences for not following public health measures or becoming immunized," said Dr. Jayne Morgan, who's watched the rate of vaccination slow in Georgia.

Dr. Amber Schmidtke agrees, saying the state is facing real challenges in getting the vaccine out to people and convincing them to get the shot.

"The other thing we have to contend with is the politicization and misinformation that goes along with the vaccine," she said.

Georgia Department of Public Health Doctor Chris Rustin said they're focused on getting the vaccine out to everyone who wants it. He said they're consulting the CDC about what incentives may be allowed.

Dr. Morgan thinks an incentive may help, but she thinks what people really want is to be informed.

"That's what people really want, it's education. We all have very active minds. And if we don't have information, we replace that with imagination," she said.