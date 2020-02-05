GivingTuesdayNow relief effort organized

“Nonprofits are in crisis at the very moment the world needs them most."

ATLANTA — The Georgia Center for Nonprofits has announced another day for giving back to the community in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

#GivingTuesdayNow, an extension of yearly #GivingTuesday on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is slated to take place on May 5. The goal: to drive generosity, engagement, and support for communities and nonprofits around the state of Georgia "right now, in this critical time of need."

“Nonprofits are in crisis at the very moment the world needs them most,” said Karen Beavor, President & CEO of GCN. “GAgives on #GivingTuesdayNow stands ready to unite the state around the values of generosity and community, rallying a wave of support for the work that supports our neighbors.”

People can show their generosity during GAgives on #GivingTuesdayNow by going to GAgives.org, searching for organizations or causes they care about and donating what they can in a matter of minutes.

Since its founding in 2012, the GAgives movement has collected more than 284,000 individual gifts and more than $41.5 million in donations for thousands of Georgia’s nonprofits.

On the last #GivingTuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, the day of giving generated more than $13 million for nonprofits through 133,998 donations, a 184 percent increase over 2018.

