Gov. Kemp to provide COVID-19 briefing today

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp will conduct a COVID-19 at the State Capitol today, as Georgia has recorded some of its highest single-day new case totals in the last week.

The press conference is set for 1 p.m. 11Alive will stream it in the video player above this story and on our YouTube channel.

According to a release, the governor will be joined by state Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey. The two will "provide an update on COVID-19 in Georgia and the state's efforts to prepare for vaccine distribution," the release said.

Throughout the fall, as many parts of the country saw a serious surge in COVID-19 cases, Georgia generally saw a slower increase. Since the start of the month, however, new cases have skyrocketed.