x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus

Gov. Kemp to provide COVID-19 briefing today

It comes as the state has recorded some of its highest single-day new case totals in the last week.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp will conduct a COVID-19 at the State Capitol today, as Georgia has recorded some of its highest single-day new case totals in the last week.

The press conference is set for 1 p.m. 11Alive will stream it in the video player above this story and on our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Georgia | Daily cases return to near records after one-day drop

According to a release, the governor will be joined by state Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey. The two will "provide an update on COVID-19 in Georgia and the state's efforts to prepare for vaccine distribution," the release said.

Throughout the fall, as many parts of the country saw a serious surge in COVID-19 cases, Georgia generally saw a slower increase. Since the start of the month, however, new cases have skyrocketed.

RELATED: Hospital bed shortages: solutions and strategies from experts

According to state figures, the 7-day moving average of daily new cases for yesterday - 3,833.3 - now eclipses even the heights of the summer surge Georgia saw in mid-July. That's been fueled by single-day spikes of more than 5,000 cases on Dec. 4 and 4,875 yesterday.

Related Articles