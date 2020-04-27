ATLANTA — As the state of Georgia begins to reopen its economy, Gov. Brian Kemp has been in the spotlight. Today, he will address the public for the first time since businesses began to reopen on Friday.

At the Georgia State Capitol, Gov. Kemp will be joined by Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson, and Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden for a briefing on COVID-19.

The event takes place at 4:30 p.m. and will be streamed on 11Alive.com and on the 11Alive YouTube channel.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus had grown to 23,481 statewide on Sunday evening with 916 deaths.

This increase continues unabated, even as the state begins the process on Friday of reopening for some business activity at the encouragement of Gov. Kemp.

With backlash from many citizens, politicians and even President Donald Trump, Gov. Kemp stood by his decision to begin reopening the economy.

A stay-at-home order is set to expire at midnight on April 30.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

