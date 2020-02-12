Gov. Brian Kemp to give update on Georgia's fight against COVID-19 during a hospital roundtable

According to a press release, he is set to be joined by hospital CEOs throughout the state of Georgia.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp will host a roundtable on Wednesday to discuss the state's fight against the coronavirus.

It is set to take place at 2 p.m. via Zoom.

According to a press release, he is set to be joined by hospital CEOs throughout the state of Georgia.

He plans to learn more about what's happening on the grounds of their prospective facilities, discuss vaccine distribution, and more.

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened the recommended length of quarantine after exposure to someone who is positive for COVID-19. As the Washington Post notes, the 14-day quarantine recommendation is still in effect in areas where adequate testing resources are not available.

According to a senior administration official, the new guidelines, which were released this week, will allow people who have come in contact with someone infected with the virus to resume normal activity after 10 days, or 7 days if they receive a negative test result. That’s down from the 14-day period recommended since the onset of the pandemic.