Watch live | Gov. Kemp to provide update on COVID-19 in Georgia

The governor is expected to speak about how the pandemic could be impacted by the Thanksgiving and the holiday season.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp will deliver a news conference at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in Georgia.

According to a release, the governor will be joined by his wife, the first lady Marty Kemp, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the director of Georgia Emergency Management Agency/Homeland Security, Chris Stallings, and the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Insurance, John King.

The press conference will be held at the State Capitol. 11Alive will stream it in the video player above and on our YouTube channel.