Gov. Kemp extends COVID-19 restrictions through Halloween

Last week the governor asked people to follow 'Four Things for Fall' to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia

ATLANTA — Hours before they were set to expire, Gov. Brian Kemp has extended Georgia’s COVID-19 restriction an additional two weeks to the end of Halloween.

He previously extended COVID-19 restrictions two weeks ago, as well as extended the public health state of emergency to Nov. 9.

Kemp first declared a public health state of emergency on March 14, and it has been continuously extended since then.

In March, he said the point of the emergency declaration was to "allow the Department of Public Health to direct specific healthcare action in extraordinary circumstances."

In a press conference last Wednesday, Kemp encouraged Georgians to continue following state guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He and Georgia DPH Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey urged Georgia residents to do the “Four Things for Fall.”

Wear a mask Watch your distance Wash your hands Follow public health guidelines

“We can not take our foot off the gas,” Kemp said.

Toomey says she wanted to “emphasize the four pillars of prevention” as well as encourage folks to get a flu shot this year.

Toomey says it’s all about preventing a “twindemic,” since experts are unsure of what the effects of COVID-19 and influenza are when combined.