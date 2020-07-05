Gov. Kemp, promoting normalcy, shows off new haircut

The governor allowed for salons and barbershops to reopen on April 24.

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is showing off his fresh haircut this morning.

"Thanks to Tommy at Thomas Barber Shop for a great hair cut this morning," he Tweeted.

The Tweet showed a photo of Kemp in the chair while both he and the barber were wearing face masks.

On April 2, in a move to to flatten the curve, the governor issued an executive order forcing certain businesses, including barbershops, to close completely.

Three weeks later, Kemp announced salons, barbershops, spas, tattoo parlors and gyms could reopen their doors to customers on April 24 if they follow strict protection measures. The announcement had a mixed reception with some citizens praising the decision and others criticizing.

"I know these hardworking Georgians will prioritize the safety of their employees and customers," he tweeted after the announcement.

As of Thursday morning, the Georgia Department of Public Health is reporting 31,193 confirmed COVID-19 cases along with 1,332 reported deaths. The governor has stood by the data being presented to him that the 14-day average continues to decrease.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.