Government says Georgia wrongly denied state employee sick leave to care for child after coronavirus shut schools

The employee will receive $848 in back wages from when they were denied sick leave and instead given telework options.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Human Services will have to pay back a state employee who was wrongly denied sick leave to care for a child after the coronavirus pandemic shut schools.

The federal Department of Labor announced on Wednesday that the state agency's actions were at odds with the Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act (EPSLA) provisions in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

The employee will be paid $848 in back wages as a result of the Department of Labor's intervention.

"The division found that Georgia Department of Human Services initially approved the employee’s leave request, but later denied it and instead offered multiple telework options," a release said. "After receiving clarification from WHD that an employee unable to telework may take EPSLA leave to care for a child whose school or place of care closed due to the coronavirus, the employer acknowledged the error and agreed to pay the back wages at the required two-thirds of the employee’s regular rate of pay."

According to the Department of Labor, the Georgia Department of Human Services has changed its policy for the agency's 9,000 employees and requested training for its human resources staff from the Department of Labor staffers.

“The U.S. Department of Labor is working to protect employee rights and educate employers during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Derrick Witherspoon, the DoL's Wage and Hour Division acting district director in Atlanta. “We encourage all employers and employees to call us for assistance to improve their understanding of the new requirements under the Family First Coronavirus Response Act. We also offer many online tools to help employers avoid violations like those found in this investigation.”