Metro Atlanta group of 2020 graduates contracts COVID-19

The Lovett School didn't have details on how the infections occurred but did report that the families of several Lovett graduates had contracted the virus.

ATLANTA — A local private school says some of its graduates have come down with COVID-19 after an undisclosed incident.

A spokesperson for The Lovett School confirmed that it had been notified by the families of several 2020 graduates that the students had tested positive for COVID-19.

The school itself has been on a virtual learning schedule since March 15 with "very limited access" to the campus.

"Unfortunately, the infection nature of the COVID-19 virus means that most communities will be touched at some point, and we recognize how hard separation and missed milestones have been on the emotional lives of our students," the school said in a statement.

The notice went on to say that the families of students who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are working with healthcare professionals and the appropriate health departments.

The school system hasn't released the number of students who have been confirmed infected, where the infection occurred or how. However, the news does come days before many locations across the state cautiously reopen for Memorial Day weekend events.

State agencies are asking the public to act responsibly to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during an often busy weekend.

11Alive is working to confirm other details tied to the incident.