'Grady is full': Hospital CEO says they may have to make 'tough choices' on providing care

There have been a total of 62 patients at the Georgia World Congress Center makeshift hospital, which is being serviced by Grady.

ATLANTA — Grady Health System CEO had a simple message on Wednesday: "Grady is full."

John M. Haupert said virtually every hospital in the state is dealing with an "unprecedented need for hospitalizations due to the virus."

He said that for nearly two weeks, their daily count of COVID-19 patients has exceeded their peak numbers from late last summer.

"If admissions continue to climb, I worry we will face what hospitals in other states grapple with – tough choices on providing care," Haupert said.

The hospital said weeks ago they were concerned about bed space in intensive care units.

Haupert said the arrival of the vaccine gives some hope, but they only work if people are willing to get the shot.

"Grady is following state guidance on vaccine administration, and we hope to continue seeing more of our patients take the vaccine," he said.

The temporary hospital at the Georgia World Congress Center, which is funded by the state, is being serviced by Grady.

Haupert said the center admitted its first patient on Jan. 1. To date, there have been 62 patients admitted to the GWCC, and 42 are currently receiving care. The center now has staff to care for 60 patients. Patients have been transferred from 14 hospitals around the state.

Statewide, Georgia reported 5,721 current hospitalizations, which is another single-day record.

