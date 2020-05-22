8 inmates, 1 employee test positive for COVID-19 at Gwinnett County Jail

Other details, such as when they tested positive or where they might have been moved for treatment, were not immediately available.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — (Ed. note: The video above this story relates to Fulton County Jail.)

Eight inmates and one employee at the Gwinnett County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Other details, such as when they tested positive or where they might have been moved for treatment, were not immediately available.

Jails are a significant concern for the spread of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Correctional and detention facilities face challenges in controlling the spread of infectious diseases because of crowded, shared environments and potential introductions by staff members and new intakes," a CDC report published this month said.

A survey of U.S. jurisdictions that covered 420 correctional or detention facilities found 82% reporting back at least one case among inmates or staff members.

"As of April 21, 2020, 4,893 cases and 88 deaths among incarcerated and detained persons and 2,778 cases and 15 deaths among staff members have been reported," the report said.

Some jurisdictions, such as Fulton County, have turned to prisoner release programs during the pandemic. In March Fulton DA Paul Howard Jr. asked law enforcement to issue citations for non-violent offenders instead of arresting them while courts are closed due to the pandemic.

