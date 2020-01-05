Gwinnett County school employees to begin returning to work on Wednesday, May 6

Gwinnett school officials have told teachers and other employees that they will head back to work over a three-week period beginning May 6.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett County School District leaders have created a return-to-work plan for employees to schools and facilities.

During the system's digital learning days, a limited number of staff members reported to on-site facilities to help support teachers and digital instruction, as well to assist with the food program for students and making plans to close out the school year.

According to district spokesperson Sloan Roach, the school system is pushing forward with a return-to-work plan for all staff and teaches over the next three weeks.

Wednesday, May 6 - Director-level staff at the Instructional Support Center and their clerical support staff will report to work at the ISC.

Monday, May 11 - All remaining ISC staff will return to work at the ISC. All school-based employees, except for teachers, will report to their local schools. Teachers will continue to lead digital learning from home.

Monday, May 18 - Teachers will report to their schools. During the final three days of digital learning, teachers will wrap up instruction and assist any students who need to make up work. They will verify grades, closeout classrooms and assist in returning items to students.

Roach said the district is limiting the number of people in each building at any given point in time. Custodial staff will increase cleaning for all high-touch, high-use surfaces throughout the day.

In addition, she said employees were being told to employ social distancing and to wear face masks.

"GCPS will provide employees with a mask upon their return to work but encourages employees to use their own personal face coverings as well," said the school system's Return-to-Work Site Plan, provided to employees.

Employees are being told not to share materials, including pens, computers, phones, keypads, or touchpads. Also, they're being told to hold virtual meetings via Microsoft Teams or Zoom instead of face-to-face meetings.

