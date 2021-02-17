COVID-19 guidance on international travel released by Gwinnett Schools ahead of spring break

The guidelines are in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Public Schools has issued guidelines for people who plan to travel internationally for Spring Break.

The guideline is in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends that all travelers get tested for the virus three to five days after they return back to the United States.

Those who test positive will need to isolate to prevent the spread of the virus.

The school district also stressed that any student who leaves the country will have to quarantine for seven days upon return -- even if the student tests negative for the virus.

Those who choose not to be tested must quarantine for 10 days. During self-quarantine, monitor for symptoms and if they develop, they encourage you to get another test.

Gwinnett County's Spring Break will run from April 5-9.

For additional information, the district pointed to the CDC's website.