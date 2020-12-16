Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale to give update on arrival of COVID-19 vaccine

Health officials will hold a press conference at 1 p.m.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The health department that oversees Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties will be providing a public update this afternoon about their vaccine distribution plans as the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrive in the area.

According to a release issued by the health department, officials also "will vaccinate the first health department employee in the health district."

Dr. Audrey Arona, the district health director, will outline the distribution plans.