There is still time to get free NYE COVID-19 testing at Gwinnett Place Mall

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — As Georgia continues to break COVID-19 records, the demand for COVID-19 tests continues to rise. Gwinnett County residents, however, can get tested for free on New Year's Eve.

Mako Medical is offering free COVID-19 testing on Friday, Dec. 31, at the Gwinnett Place Mall. The testing site will close at 5 p.m. Friday and will remain closed Saturday, New Year's Day.

Anyone looking to take advantage of the free testing is being asked to pre-register to help keep lines moving. Pre-registration is available here.