There is still time to get free NYE COVID-19 testing at Gwinnett Place Mall

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — As Georgia continues to break COVID-19 records, the demand for COVID-19 tests continues to rise. Gwinnett County residents, however, can get tested for free on New Year's Eve.
Mako Medical is offering free COVID-19 testing on Friday, Dec. 31, at the Gwinnett Place Mall. The testing site will close at 5 p.m. Friday and will remain closed Saturday, New Year's Day.
Anyone looking to take advantage of the free testing is being asked to pre-register to help keep lines moving. Pre-registration is available here.
Severe weather caused at least three metro Atlanta mass testing sites to close on Thursday as demand for COVID-19 testing continued to rise. Georgia set a new single-day record for new COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic on Thursday. There were 24,420 new cases on Dec. 30, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.